Kirk Herbstreit Announces $70M Head Coach as the “Best Fit” Among All Coaching Hires

The coaching carousel has been a wild one this season, but the dust is settling down. Programs have found hope in their new hires, who are completely changing the outlook for the near future. Kirk Herbstreit has found a favorite among these new faces.

Penn State’s search for its new HC has to be the wildest of all time. The Nittany Lions were among the first to fire their HC, and they are among the last to name a replacement. The Lions have named former Iowa State HC Matt Campbell to replace James Franklin’s legacy and are paying him $ 70.5 million. Herbstreit is already a fan.

“Of all the hires during this coaching carousel, this is the best FIT! Congrats to Penn State on this hire,” he shared on X.

Campbell was formally introduced as Penn State’s HC today, after bidding goodbye to an extremely long career at Iowa State. PSU is in for the long run with him, locking him down with an 8-year contract. These are exciting times for Happy Valley, as it formally moves on from the James Franklin chapter.

This is a developing story.