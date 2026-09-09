Kirk Herbstreit Confirms Broadcasting Blunder in Controversial Michigan Win: “Gonna Find Out”

College football fans across America are still shaking their heads over how Michigan managed to pull off a dramatic 13-12 win against Western Michigan in their season opener at Ann Arbor. The underdog Broncos thought they had a massive upset locked in when the clock hit zero on an incomplete pass. But in a wild turn of events, replay officials put one single second back on the game clock, giving Michigan one last chance to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

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While frustrated fans were demanding answers about why the broadcast clock showed the game was over, veteran college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit stepped up to address the elephant in the room. Speaking on his show Nonstop alongside co-host Joey Galloway, the longtime ESPN commentator admitted something that surprised even diehard fans.

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Despite spending over thirty years covering the sport from the press box, Herbstreit confessed he had no idea the TV clock on your screen does not always match the official clock on the field. “I never knew that the regulation clock and the broadcast clock weren’t in sync,” Herbstreit admitted alongside co-host Joey Galloway. “I’m going to have to talk to Billy Benell, our producer, ‘How come the broadcast clock and the official clock on the field aren’t the same?’… I don’t know either, but I’m going to find out. I’ll report back.”

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He pointed out that because everyone at home relies on the TV score bug to know what’s happening, fans had every right to feel cheated by the visual mess. “The optics to the viewer is what we see when we see the score bug. So we’re going to jump to conclusions… millions of people are going to jump to their conclusions off of this. Which they should! This is all they see.”

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What caused this head-scratching situation was a technical mismatch behind the scenes. NBC’s broadcast graphic hit zero before the ball touched the defender out of bounds. However, the Big Ten replay booth relies on an isolated internal camera focused directly on the physical venue clock inside the stadium. Because those two systems operate separately, the TV audience saw a dead game while officials were looking at a living clock with one second left.

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In modern sports broadcasting, this operational disconnect strikes at the very heart of viewer trust. Fans watching at home naturally treat the television score bug as the ultimate source of truth during tight, high-stakes endings. When a replay booth makes a massive game-altering call based on an invisible venue clock that conflicts with what millions saw live on their screens, it creates a serious credibility crisis for official replay protocols.

The entire controversy traces back to the closing seconds of regulation. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood launched a desperate long pass that fell incomplete as the TV clock ran out. Western Michigan players started celebrating a historic upset, but officials halted the game to check if a Broncos defender touched the ball while stepping out of bounds, which automatically stops the official clock under NCAA rules.

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Once officials restored that single second to the stadium clock, Michigan got one more shot at redemption, and quarterback Bryce Underwood made the most of it. He threw a 47-yard Hail Mary to JJ Buchanan for a stunning touchdown, giving Michigan a 13–12 victory.

The ending quickly led to accusations that Michigan had received special treatment because the game was played in the Big Ten. The Mid-American Conference initially accepted the explanation but later changed its position and launched a formal appeal to the FBS oversight committee.

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MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher argued that Big Ten replay officials should not have used a separate internal camera system instead of the television broadcast clock.

The NCAA has now stepped into the controversy as well. A new memo from the national coordinator of officials, Ron Snodgrass, reportedly says future replay clock adjustments must use the game clock shown within the official broadcast feed.

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While the NCAA confirmed it will not retroactively overturn Michigan’s win, this new rule means that if the game happened today, the review would be illegal and Western Michigan would have walked away with the historic upset.

Well, we’ll just have to wait for Kirk Herbstreit to find out the truth and give his two cents.