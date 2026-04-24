Kirk Herbstreit Confirms Nick Saban’s True Feelings on ESPN Broadcasting Role

For a man who spent decades as the unquestioned authority on the sideline, Nick Saban’s newest role requires him to do something unfamiliar: be the student. And according to his ESPN colleague Kirk Herbstreit, he’s embracing it completely

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This is the greatest thing about Nick Saban,” Herbstreit said in his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday. “I have known him since he was the head coach at Michigan State. So, I’ve known him for almost 20, 25 years. When he first came on to GameDay, he just stands out to me. He wants to be coached like he’s a player. He wants to really try to study the craft and just get good at it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As one of the greatest college football coaches, Nick Saban has spent exactly half of his 74 years on earth as the head coach of college and NFL teams. But less than a month after announcing his retirement from coaching, he had to begin work off the gridiron, in an environment he was never really used to. Saban was hired by ESPN as an analyst for College GameDay after previously appearing as a guest analyst during the College Football Playoff coverage.

In his new environment, rather than working with defensive coordinators and offensive coordinators, he had the likes of Pat McAfee, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard as his co-analysts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saban clearly has the least broadcasting experience among the lineup. And despite being hired for his knowledge of football and because “he is Nick Saban,” he has never been shy about getting reviews from his more experienced colleagues. When asked if he ever has to correct Saban on set, Herbstreit gave a definitive ‘yes’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh yeah. He’s cool with it. We’ll get done with a segment, and he’ll look over to me, and he’s like, ‘Is that okay?’ And I’m like, ‘yeah man,’ that was good. He’s like, ‘Don’t just tell me what I want to hear; I want to get better at this.'”

“I take it as an appreciation for not just being Nick Saban, and that’s enough. But really understanding studio television and how to be better. I love that about him because he doesn’t have to do that, right? He’s Nick Saban, and he can just be Nick Saban.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these moments of doubt behind the screen, Saban has taken to broadcasting like fish take to water. The college football audience particularly likes the yin-and-yang equation he shares with Pat McAfee. For people who have seen the former Alabama head coach as a stern taskmaster, the TV avatar of Saban came across as a refreshing thing. A few took exception to the rare use of abusive words, but overall, the transition has been a major success.

Herbstreit doesn’t want Saban to return to coaching

Nick Saban’s work as an analyst has revealed his personality to more people than just his players and coaching staff. Herbstreit, specifically, has built a remarkable relationship and never fails to speak highly of him and of their partnership at GameDay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You couldn’t pull Nick Saban off the GameDay desk,” Herbstreit said on his “Nonstop” podcast. “Guys, you’ve got to stop bringing up Nick Saban for all these. He’s not going anywhere. My man is enjoying his life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And when it was time to suggest a person to serve as the commissioner of college football, Saban was the only name he could think of while criticizing the current system in which conference commissioners are more concerned with regional interests.

“I think right now, we’re still legislating the sport as if it were the 1980s,” Herbstreit said. “My only hope is Nick Saban, truly,” Herbstreit said, pushing back on the idea that Saban’s perspective is shaped solely by his long tenure at Alabama. “He’s got a college football twist. He cares about the players. He cares about the sport.”

While Saban’s coaching success speaks to his personality, his humility and charm when not in a position of authority are even more telling.