Kirk Herbstreit Drops First Glimpse of Cancer Battling Wife in Heartwarming Family Message

Kirk Herbstreit, the longtime ESPN college football analyst and former Ohio State quarterback, has been riding an emotional rollercoaster lately—both on and off-screen. After Ohio State’s nail-biting win in the College Football Playoff National Championship in early 2025, his heartfelt reaction on-air really struck a chord with fans all over the country. On The Pat McAfee Show after the game, Kirk opened up about the tough times his family has had this past year. He talked about his son Zak, who faced some serious health issues two years ago, with heart failure so severe that doctors even considered a transplant.

Zak medically retired from football, but Herbstreit expressed gratitude to Ryan Day for keeping Zak involved as a graduate assistant, allowing him to remain part of the championship experience. However, the family’s challenges did not end there. In 2024, they lost their beloved golden retriever, Ben, who had been diagnosed with leukemia earlier that year and passed away in November. Kirk also revealed that his wife, Alison Butler, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024. “It’s been a lot of emotion,” he said, talking about his reaction after the Buckeyes’ win. “When you do what we do, you endure. You do your job. But that night, it all just got the best of me.”

Kirk and Alison have relied on one another, their four sons, and the help of their extended family, and they’ve illustrated that love and determination can cut through the darkest storm. If you scroll through Instagram and see Kirk Herbstreit’s most recent post, you’ll find a close-up family picture with nothing but beaming smiles on the faces. What makes this post particularly special is that it is Alison’s first public outing since the news broke regarding her cancer diagnosis. The caption, Father’s Day celebrations, added another element of depth to the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Herbstreit (@kirkherbstreit) Expand Post

AD

Kirk wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there on the front lines doing the best they can and trying to make a positive difference in their children’s lives…… My 4 boys are my prized possessions and I’m so thankful every day for each of them-even at ages 18-22-24-24. I’m still trying my best to be there for them and provide for them what they want and need.” Kirk’s own experience as a father is shaped by his childhood when the divorce of his parents isolated him and prevented him from being heard. He has said that those hard memories motivated him to do something different with his own four boys—to listen, to relate, and to ensure they always feel loved and supported, no matter what happens on or off the field.

Kirk Herbstreit openly admits his early mistakes. Now, with his wife Alison’s recent breast cancer diagnosis, Kirk’s attention has shifted in a manner that is both heartbreaking and inspiring. In 2024, he faced challenges with Alison’s health, their son Zak’s heart issues, and the loss of Ben.

On social media, he has posted touching messages, particularly on special occasions such as Mother’s Day, “Happy Mother’s Day to my own Mom-sister, Teri-my wife Alli-& ALL the Moms today and EVERY day! Moms have the most critical role in our country. Providing love & support to the children-establishing boundaries & consistently providing encouragement & support throughout our lives!” Kirk quietly but firmly supported Alison during this difficult time. He’s spoken about how he’s attempted to be her pillar of strength, providing solidity and resilience as she faces treatments and unknowns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A message from one pet dad to another

When Kirk Herbstreit lost his much-loved golden retriever, Ben, last November following a grueling fight with cancer, the blow struck him hard. Ben wasn’t only a pet—he was a presence on the sidelines, a pal who accompanied Kirk to big games, and a friend to the likes of Pat McAfee and Kristen Saban. His last public outing was Texas A&M vs. LSU, and since then, fans have had no idea where he was. Jump forward to June 2025, and another well-known figure in the college football universe, Jake Butt, walked down the same agonizing path. Butt, the ex-NFL tight end turned Big Ten Network analyst, lost his Bernese Mountain dog Whopper on June 14 following an acute health emergency.

Butt’s tribute to Whopper was raw emotion, talking about how Whopper would welcome them with hops and jumps, always prepared to give a hug, and how each moment spent with him was precious. Kirk, still bearing Ben’s memory in his heart, read Butt’s post and relived that pain once again. He reached out with a plain but potent message: “Very sorry for your loss, Jake-hang in there brother 🙏🏼.”

Kirk’s words were a reminder that, even in the touchdown-filled and tailgate-filled world of football, the death of a good friend can hurt just as much as any game-day loss. To Kirk and Jake, and so many others, pets such as Ben and Whopper are the quiet heroes who add moments of joy and solace outside the arena, making paw prints on hearts that never erase.