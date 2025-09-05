Kirk Herbstreit Emotional Over Son’s Triple Success in New Media Gig as His Own College GameDay Contract Set to Expire

Kirk Herbstreit has worn the headset and blazer long enough to see the sport change in ways no one could’ve scripted. But nothing could’ve prepared him for the sight of his son, Zak Herbstreit, carving out his own lane in college football media. And that’s especially after a heart scare that nearly cut short more than just a playing career. And just like a true Herbstreit, Zak went full blitz into Week 1.

In an X post on September 4, Kirk Herbstreit let his emotions come to the surface. “Another guy that had a great 1st weekend of CFB! Love it!!” he wrote. That “guy” was Zak, who in his first weekend as an On3 national analyst hit a triple-header that would make any college football junkie jealous. “What a way to start the season. Hit Ohio State–Texas, Clemson–LSU, and UNC–TCU all in one weekend and got the full gameday experience at each. College football is back!” Zak posted on X. Three massive games, three different stadiums, one whirlwind weekend. And that’s nothing short of an impact.

Zak’s role at On3 isn’t some cushy inheritance or nepotism, as some have viewed. On August 4, he was officially introduced as host of Off Script with Zak Herbstreit, a YouTube series built on conversations with the game’s biggest names and behind-the-scenes access from Saturdays across the country. “Zak has tremendous natural talent and has grown up immersed in college sports,” said On3 founder and CEO Shannon Terry. “His ability to connect with today’s college stars will bring a fresh and authentic perspective to the On3 network.” This is a guy who knows the grind besides a familiar last name. But if you don’t already know, his grind has been anything but smooth.

The former Ohio State tight end saw his career derailed when heart issues forced him from the field. “It will take months to see how his heart is responding to his medication,” Kirk Herbstreit shared when Zak was hospitalized. Yet instead of sulking, the resilient son threw himself into coaching, graduated last spring, and is now grabbing the mic instead of the playbook. “I’m grateful for the path that led me here, and I’m excited to bring real passion, insight, and a player’s mindset to the content that On3 creates,” he said. That optimism is straight out of the Herbstreit DNA. While Zak is sprinting into his media future, the conversation around his father is shifting toward something far more uncertain.

Kirk Herbstreit’s uncertain College GameDay future

As Zak builds his first act in media, Kirk Herbstreit’s own future has been a topic of debate. College GameDay may look steady on the outside, but The Athletic recently reminded fans just how close ESPN came to losing its face. By 2022, burnout was real. “Everyone I started with on the show, except Lee Corso, is gone,” he admitted. But now, the legend is gone too. Adding Amazon’s Thursday Night Football duties and ESPN’s Saturday slate only piled on the pressure. Something had to give. And for a moment, GameDay looked like the odd man out.

Then came Pat McAfee, tank tops, megaphones, and a jolt of pure caffeine to a show that desperately needed it. Kirk Herbstreit admitted he changed everything, not just the show’s chemistry, but his entire perspective on why he wanted to stay. Add Nick Saban to the mix, and suddenly, he is lobbying to sign extensions with both ESPN and Amazon. Herbstreit’s GameDay contract runs only through 2026. That means ESPN has a two-year runway to figure out whether this McAfee–Saban–Herbstreit trio can stick long-term. Just two seasons ago, Kirk sounded ready to walk. Now, he’s talking like a man who wants both his jobs for as long as they’ll let him.

Today, Kirk Herbstreit is heading to Oklahoma for another GameDay weekend between OU and Michigan, while Zak is scripting his own path through the sport. One is college football’s most trusted voice, the other its newest storyteller. And the symmetry is poetic, with a father questioning his future while his son embarks on his own.