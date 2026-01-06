Kirk Herbstreit Expresses Concern Over Son’s Finances After Michigan Transfer Portal Move

Most of the conversation regarding the transfer portal centers on players and programs. But ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway highlighted a much messier reality that nobody wants to talk about. It’s the financial nightmare waiting for players who enter the portal without a guaranteed landing spot. And for Herbstreit, this isn’t an abstract concern. It’s hitting his own family directly as his son navigates life at Michigan.​

In Kirk Herbstreit’s recent podcast, Galloway brought up the elephant in the room that nobody wants to acknowledge. “The thing is, we talked about the Josh Hoovers and the Sorsbes and those guys,” Galloway said. “This thing gets really interesting because a lot of these guys have very nice things at the place they’re at. What happens when you jump in the portal, and you’re waiting around, but that rent payment is still coming due? I don’t know how that works.”

Herbstreit jumped in to ask the practical follow-up: “Have the apartments kind of adjusted their way of doing things?” Galloway’s response was blunt, “I don’t know, sir. But what I do know is you’ve had apartments before. You’ve had mortgages. It isn’t typical of these people to adjust the way they’re thinking. They want their money.” The conversation took an even more personal turn when Herbstreit revealed his own family’s brush with this exact situation. “One of Chase’s roommates is gone up at Ann Arbor,” Herbstreit said, using his son’s nickname. “So, I was like, I asked Chase, I was like, if he leaves a do we cover his rent? I don’t know what’s going on here.”

When a roommate bolts for another school, someone has to cover that portion of the lease unless the landlord lets them out of it. And as Galloway noted, landlords aren’t exactly known for their flexibility when money’s on the line. For regular college students, this would be stressful enough. But for athletes juggling classes and the environment of Division I football, it adds even more complexity to an already chaotic situation.

Kirk Herbstreit’s son, Chase Herbstreit, committed to Michigan in December 2024. He joined a quarterback room with the No. 1 overall Bryce Underwood. Underwood obviously claimed the QB1 role, but Herbstreit is grinding and having a typical college freshman experience. Moreover, the fact that one of his roommates has already left via the transfer portal shows how normalized player movement has become.

How the ultimate Buckeye family ended up in Maize and Blue

Chase Herbstreit, the son of Ohio State’s former quarterback, ended up at Michigan because the Buckeyes never actually offered him a scholarship. Kirk Herbstreit dropped this bombshell on the “Pardon My Take” podcast in December, explaining that while Chase was “the Ohio State junkie” in the family, Ryan Day’s staff simply didn’t pursue him hard enough.

“Ohio State did not really pursue him to the point of offering him a scholarship,” Kirk said flatly. He added that they came close but ultimately passed on the three-star quarterback. Michigan, on the other hand, saw something they liked during Chase’s campus visit, where Kirk famously wore blue and a Michigan lanyard. The decision became pretty straightforward when you strip away the emotion. Take a full scholarship to a Big Ten powerhouse, or walk on at your dream school that didn’t believe in you enough to offer you a spot.​

Sherrone Moore deserves credit for seeing past the rankings and betting on Chase’s intangibles, which is what Kirk highlighted when discussing the commitment. “Sherrone Moore and his staff believe, and I think they saw his competitive spirit and his fire and what he did on the field this year to give him an opportunity,” Herbstreit explained. “It’s very different for our family because behind the scenes, it’s scarlet and grey our entire lives.”

Moore later clarified that while he knows Kirk well, the recruitment was really about Chase and what he could bring to the program down the line. For Chase, though, it worked out perfectly. He landed at a program that genuinely wanted him, and he gets to compete in a quarterback room alongside Bryce Underwood while carving out his own identity separate from the scarlet and gray legacy.​