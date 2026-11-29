Kirk Herbstreit is facing another round of criticism, this time over how he and Chris Fowler called one of college football’s biggest rivalry games. After Saturday night’s Iron Bowl on ABC, fans accused him and Chris Fowler of calling the game like a pair of Alabama fans. The Crimson Tide lost 30-23 at home to Auburn, a game that was supposed to lock up their College Football Playoff spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama came in 9–2 and sat at No. 6 in the committee’s latest rankings. That put them one spot behind Tennessee, which beat them in Knoxville in Week 7. Auburn was 7-4 and had won three straight, and it had knocked Georgia from No. 1 back in October. Plenty of fans have questioned Alabama’s spot all month, and they believe the booth never shared that skepticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Listening to Kirk Herbstreit call a Bama game is like listening to those student broadcasts that ESPN does, where the broadcast team is clearly a fan of one team and actively rooting for that team with how they call the game,” one fan, “Erik” commented on X.

The game gave them plenty to work with. Auburn led 14-0 after one quarter and 21-20 at the half. Alabama went up 23-21 after three, then got shut out 9-0 in the fourth. Brum Brown’s 16-yard run on third-and-15 with 2:42 left put it away. Viewers say the tone of the call kept leaning Alabama’s way the whole night.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t new. After Georgia beat Alabama 20-17 on October 10, fans called the duo “terribly biased” and “unwatchable.” The flashpoint was an overturned Alabama interception with the game tied at 17.

Herbstreit’s words carry extra weight because he is the face of ESPN’s college football coverage, serving as both the lead analyst on College GameDay and the network’s top prime-time voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he praises a team on a national broadcast, fans feel it shapes how the playoff committee views them. Many viewers also tie his comments to money, pointing out that ESPN started a 10-year, $300 million-a-year media rights deal with the SEC in 2024.

Herbstreit has pushed back hard. On the Nonstop podcast on November 23, he said, “We are Big Ten guys,” and that nobody at ESPN has ever told him to represent the SEC in 31 years. Two seasons ago, Alabama took heat for staying in the playoff conversation after losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. Herbstreit told one fan then, “Keep believing the false narratives, clown.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans aren’t buying it, as Alabama lost at home as a double-digit favorite, and they still think the booth went easy on the Crimson Tide.

“Kirk Herbstreit was surprised an obvious jersey pull by an Alabama lineman wasn’t flagged for holding…Is this his first time ever watching a game at Bryant-Denny stadium??? My guy, don’t act surprised Bama isn’t flagged for holding,” one fan commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan took a more direct shot at Herbstreit, accusing him of abandoning his neutrality and becoming a cheerleader for the SEC.

“I’ve never seen a dude transition from being one of the most respected Sports Announcers in College to being a complete Simp for a Conference quite like the evolution of Kirk Herbstreit. Just slap an Alabama cheerleader outfit on him at this point,” another fan commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

The criticism goes beyond the commentary. The fan argued that Alabama rarely gets flagged at home in Tuscaloosa, making Herbstreit’s reaction seem out of touch with what viewers believe has been happening.

“Kirk Herbstreit has to find EVERY excuse to justify every call in favor of Alabama, like get off your f—— knees,” one fan wrote. Another fan shared the same sentiment, as Herbstreit seemed to boast Alabama’s praises rather than keep a balanced opinion during the broadcast.

“Kirk Herbstreit, shut up! Stop embarrassing yourself. Your bias, blindness, and love of Alabama has made you a moron,” another fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan pointed out how openly both ESPN broadcasters appeared to overlook Auburn, using #WDE, short for “War Damn Eagle,” the Tigers’ rallying cry, to make the point.

“Find you somebody that loves you the way Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler love Alabama #RollTide #WarEagle #WDE,” another fan wrote.

Herbstreit hasn’t publicly responded to the latest round of “bias” criticism. His ESPN contract expires after this season, and the network says it will engage more directly once the college season ends. Herbstreit is back on air soon with the SEC Championship Game between Texas and Georgia on December 5.