Fans are used to seeing Kirk Herbstreit on College GameDay, but on Monday he found himself in the spotlight for an unexpected reason. A comedy group’s video mocking the College Football Playoff selection committee and ESPN’s rankings took off online, crossing three million views.

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Interestingly, Herbstreit was featured briefly in the viral clip at 2:08, and now he has stepped forward to explain what happened.

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“I have a relationship with Renasant, and they use me on all of SEC Shorts’ weekly clips,” Herbstreit told Front Office Sports via an email. “But I’m not involved in their content and hope folks don’t think I’m involved with their production.”

The Birmingham comedy crew posted its sketch Monday under the caption “Embattled CFP Committee releases new commercial.” The video takes aim at the selection committee’s alleged pro-SEC bias while also poking fun at the apparent disregard for Wake Forest’s impressive record. In one scene, SEC Shorts cast member Chelsi Davis plays the “Talking Head Lady on TV” on a fake ESPN set, in what looks like a parody of ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich.

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“While Tennessee did beat Alabama and LSU, the Committee felt that Alabama was the better team based on how they would have performed had they beaten Tennessee using their new metric this year,” Davis said.

The skit saves another surprise for the closing moments, when the jokes give way to a brief clip of Herbstreit delivering Renasant Bank’s closing tagline. His appearance was less surprising given his association with Renasant Bank, the sponsor whose tagline closes every SEC Shorts episode.

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The Mississippi-based bank presents the series and signed Herbstreit as a brand partner and spokesperson in 2020. He said he has no partnership with SEC Shorts itself.

The skit was aimed squarely at the selection committee’s perceived tendency to overlook lesser-known programs while favoring SEC teams. That criticism gained fresh ammunition with the latest rankings, where Alabama occupied No. 3 rank, six spots above No. 9 Tennessee, even though the Volunteers beat the Crimson Tide in Knoxville in Week 7. Since then, Tennessee has picked up a 27-13 victory over LSU, while four 6-4 SEC teams were still sitting in the bottom five of that top 25.

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Committee chair Hunter Yurachek, however, stood by the decision, arguing that Alabama’s strength of schedule was barely affected because the five of its opponents were still considered strong opponents. Earlier this month, Curt Cignetti also took aim at ESPN, accusing the network of favouring the SEC and questioning the fairness of its rankings

“The SEC gets a lot of love from ESPN, and all their writers that they don’t technically pay but march to their drum,” Cignetti added. “That’s why you see all these SEC teams up there, you know, some good two-loss teams from the Big Ten not quite as high. But like I said, it’s all gonna be played out on the field.”

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While the skit amplified criticism of the committee, it was ultimately meant to poke fun at the whole situation.