Kirk Herbstreit Goes Viral & Turns Heads on 35th Anniversary of His Iconic 72-Yd Touchdown

Veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit has spent 30 years breaking down college football on ESPN’s College GameDay. But 35 years ago, he was the one making the plays.

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A forgotten piece of his Ohio State playing career has resurfaced, and it has caught the attention of college football fans. The occasion is the anniversary of one of his most memorable moments in a Buckeyes uniform. A stunning 72-yard touchdown run against Minnesota.

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ML Football brought the clip back on X, where it quickly racked up thousands of views as fans reacted on the 35th anniversary of the play (November 9, 1991).

“LEGENDARY: On this day 35 years ago, Ohio State backup QB Kirk Herbstreit broke free for a 72-YARD TOUCHDOWN run against Minnesota,” the caption read. “Herbstreit helped lead the Buckeyes to a dominant 35-6 victory over the Golden Gophers at the Metrodome. WHAT A THROWBACK.”

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Kirk Herbstreit wasn’t the team’s starting QB that afternoon. But he managed to produce a highlight reel. On an option keeper, he found an opening, turned upfield and raced down the left sideline. What looked like a short gain became a 72-yard trip to the end zone, thanks to his speed.

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For younger fans, the footage offers a rather different picture of someone they have mostly known as a television personality. Kirk Herbstreit joined College GameDay in 1996 and has become one of the program’s defining faces. His broadcasting career has lasted far longer than his time as an Ohio State QB, making old clips like this an interesting reminder of where it all began.

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His playing numbers weren’t really the stuff of a legendary QB career. Kirk Herbstreit finished at Ohio State with 2,263 passing yards, five touchdown passes, and 11 interceptions. But that iconic 72-yard touchdown against Minnesota remains one of the more entertaining snapshots of his time in Columbus.

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And once the footage started circulating, fans had plenty to say. One viewer was impressed by the speed Kirk Herbstreit showed on the play. Tagging the former QB, they posted, “Herbie had some wheels!!!”

Another fan admitted the discovery was news to him, sharing how much Kirk Herbstreit’s public identity has changed over the years. “Never knew Kirk was a QB and played at Ohio State. Learn something new every day,” they wrote.

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The next reaction was brief but enthusiastic. “Bada$$ [KirkHerbstreit]!” they commented. Not everyone needed a breakdown of the play to appreciate it.

Of course, the internet doesn’t agree on anything. One viewer offered a sarcastic response, writing, “And the crowd goes mild.”

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Another fan went back to Kirk Herbstreit’s running ability, clearly enjoying the unexpected sight of the broadcaster leaving defenders behind. “Why Herby had some moves,” they wrote.

Kirk Herbstreit’s career has taken a very different direction since that afternoon in Minneapolis, spending the last three decades as the primary voice of college football. He’s also worked alongside familiar faces such as Lee Corso before the show’s latest evolution brought Nick Saban and Pat McAfee into the mix.

These days, fans are more likely to find him signing helmets and jerseys before a major broadcast than taking an option keeper 72 yards. But the Minnesota footage is a reminder that there was once a QB underneath the broadcaster. And yeah, that QB could run.