Kirk Herbstreit Isn’t Confident in Julian Sayin Yet in Blunt Ohio State Take

Julian Sayin’s rise at Ohio State was supposed to be simple. Five-star recruit, dual-threat capability, early Heisman whispers. It had all the makings of a classic Buckeye quarterback success story. But as the 2025 season creeps closer, it seems we may have been a bit premature. With the echoes of last year’s title run still ringing through Columbus, the QB room is starting to feel a little uncertain. And now, Kirk Herbstreit is adding a slope on the tracks of an already slowing hype train.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Herbstreit pulled no punches when talking about the revolving door of elite programs searching for new quarterbacks. He wasn’t ready to crown Sayin just yet. “Think about Ohio State, think about Georgia, think about Alabama; a lot of the teams that are normally just fixtures in the playoff, they all have new quarterbacks, you know,” he said.

And then came the dropkick: “So it’s impossible to sit here and say Julian’s going to be an all-conference or all-American. He might be, but you have no idea.” It’s a moment of honesty that Buckeye fans probably didn’t want to hear, especially with expectations already swinging between hope and panic. While Sayin did flash some promise last season, including that sweet late-game touchdown, his inconsistent spring has thrown a wrench in the narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even Ryan Day is playing coy, insisting that Sayin is still in a dead heat with Lincoln Kienholz for the starting job. And Andy Staples of On3 isn’t doing Sayin any favors either, dropping him at No. 7 in his Big Ten QB rankings, one spot ahead of Bryce Underwood.

AD

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. Every year, you kind of get excited. We know Kirby, we know the brand, but are they going to develop into being the team that we think they can be with a new quarterback?” Herbstreit added, essentially voicing the exact anxiety swirling around top programs this upcoming season. It’s not just about Sayin’s arm or his athleticism. It’s about whether he can carry the expectations of a title-defending program on those young shoulders. Will Howard left some massive cleats to fill. Are we sure Sayin’s ready for that smoke?

Now, this doesn’t mean Sayin is doomed. Not even close. He’s got the tools, the pedigree, and the stage. But college football doesn’t hand out wins based on recruiting stars or social media buzz. He’s going to have to earn every yard, every snap, and every ounce of trust from his locker room. Can Julian Sayin grow up fast enough to keep Ohio State in the hunt? Or are we looking at a Buckeye team with a quarterback battle stretching deep into fall?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sayin or Kienholz? Cardale Jones warns OSU not to overthink it

While fans might be fixated on Sayin’s five-star pedigree and spring game highlights, former national champion Cardale Jones thinks the decision shouldn’t just be about stats or flash. “I think it’s the intangibles without the reps right now and the experience,” Jones told The Quarterback Room podcast. He believes the key is how these young QBs “develop and process information,” not just how they look in scrimmages.

Both Sayin and Kienholz are short on live-game reps, but their performances this spring showed potential. Sayin came alive during the spring game with a touchdown, while Kienholz, who had the edge earlier in camp, impressed with his poise and arm talent. Still, Jones sounded the alarm about over-rotating at quarterback. “You’re going to find yourself in situations… the lack of experience is going to show,” he said, hinting that Ohio State’s coaching staff needs to make a firm decision and stick with it through growing pains.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That brings us right back to Kirk Herbstreit’s recent take. While Herbstreit warned Buckeye fans not to blindly pin their hopes on Julian Sayin, Cardale’s comments double down on that sentiment. There’s no substitute for experience, and the Buckeyes can’t afford to juggle quarterbacks mid-season if they want to make another title run. As Jones put it, the coaches have to pick their guy and give him room to lead. Whether that’s Sayin or Kienholz, this fall is going to test Ryan Day’s conviction more than ever.