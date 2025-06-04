Kirk Herbstreit Leaves Nick Saban’s Daughter Teary-Eyed With Surprise Announcement on Tuesday

There’s a new sideline forming in the world of college football—and this time, it’s not made of hash marks or playbooks. It’s brushes, golden retrievers, and a different kind of teamwork. And right in the middle of it is Nick Saban. But while the fans were caught off guard by Saban’s latest project, no reaction hit home quite like that of his daughter, Kristen Saban.

Kristen, who’s long been her father’s loudest and proudest supporter, didn’t let this moment pass quietly. She has never just been a coach’s daughter—she’s been an active part of Nick Saban’s journey. Whether it’s a championship game, a charity function, or just an ordinary Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Kristen is always out front, waving the Saban flag high.

As a student assistant at Alabama, she spent her weekends on the sidelines, soaking in the atmosphere of SEC Saturdays. And even when Nick Saban retired, Kristen didn’t merely put up a quick ‘Congrats, Dad’ on Instagram—she posted sentimental tributes, throwbacks, and tearful insights about how his career impacted the family and her.

So when Nick Saban popped up recently in an ad campaign that had nothing to do with third downs or title rings—but everything to do with Home Depot and hammers—it was Kristen who once again stole the spotlight in the best way.

Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit, who already share the College GameDay stage, are now teaming up for a new ad campaign with Home Depot. Saban, who joined ESPN’s GameDay crew after retiring from Alabama with six national titles, has quickly become a fan-favorite TV analyst. Alongside Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, and the legendary Lee Corso, Saban’s second act in broadcasting is off to a roaring start.

But this commercial campaign? It’s something else. Herbstreit gave fans a sneak peek with a behind-the-scenes Instagram post. It showed Coach Saban, out of his iconic crimson polo and into a crisp suit, smiling next to a golden retriever. The caption? “Shooting our @HomeDepot commercials next few days! Coach and Peter getting reacquainted! 🤣”

That “Peter” happens to be Herbstreit’s dog—and if you know Kristen Saban, you know she had to react. And she did. Commenting “Omg 🥺” and reposting it with “I cannot handle it,” Kristen made it clear: this wasn’t just a marketing moment—it was a full-blown heart-melter.

Here’s why this hit so deep. Kristen Saban is a well-known dog lover. Her beloved dog, Gunner, had been with her for 14 years before passing away last year—a loss that left a gaping void in her heart. Anyone who’s loved a pet knows that pain. So when she saw her dad posing with Peter, a fluffy golden retriever who’s practically a mascot in the Herbstreit household, it struck a very personal chord.

And if you follow Kirk, you know Peter isn’t alone in the spotlight. His dog clan—Beau, Theo, Mitch, and the late, beloved Ben—have been part of the GameDay fabric. Ben, in particular, was a fan favorite until he sadly passed from leukemia last November. Peter has since carried that torch, becoming not just a companion but a comforting presence during Herbstreit’s on-air and off-camera life.

For Kristen, who had prayed for Ben and followed his journey, seeing Peter in this new collaboration was emotional. It wasn’t just two TV guys doing a gig. It was a moment that blended her dad’s legacy, her love for dogs, and the broader GameDay family she’s been part of since childhood. Meanwhile….

Nick Saban’s journey from playbooks to paintbrushes

Home Depot has long been partnered with ESPN’s College GameDay—it’s hard to imagine the iconic orange bus without it. Last time, the commercial was a wholesome chaos.

The ad, titled “Freshman Again,” featured Nick Saban meticulously painting an updated mural on the iconic GameDay bus. As he works, the other GameDay members approach, offering humorous tips for his artistic endeavors, with Herbstreit quipping, “Don’t worry, fifth times the charm.” Kirk Herbstreit later shared the video on social media, expressing gratitude to Home Depot and Saban for ensuring Ben would always be a part of the GameDay team.

The coach then unveils the final product, a vibrant mural featuring Desmond, Rece, Nick, Lee, and Kirk, with beloved dog Ben playfully running alongside Kirk. This touching tribute beautifully honored Ben, whose death had saddened sports fans worldwide.

It’s rare to see Coach Saban like this—smiling, joking, painting, and yes, honoring a dog. But that’s what makes this commercial more than just an ad. It’s a nod to the relationships and memories that bind the GameDay team beyond just college football Saturdays.

This commercial feels like the perfect appetizer to what will be a huge season for College GameDay. With Lee Corso set to retire at the end of the season, Nick Saban growing more comfortable in his new analyst chair, and McAfee bringing more energy, the show is evolving—but staying heartfelt at its core.