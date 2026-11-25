Curt Cignetti has been doing a lot of defending lately. That includes Indiana’s strength of schedule and its quality of wins. A week ago, the Indiana head coach defended his team the way he knows it best: by going on the attack. However, while doing so, his comments about Ohio State caught many offguard, including CFB analysts Joey Galloway and Kirk Herbstreit.

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“It was very strange to me that he was so on fire, making a strange, out-of-line comment about hurting Julian Sayin, and ‘ripping the heart out’. It was just really strange. I didn’t understand,” Galloway said on his podcast that he hosts with Kirk Herbstreit.

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“You always have coaches that would get their team focused on the next opponent. And they don’t want you out there talking about things outside of that. We have Washington this week, and that’s where our focus is.”

Herbstreit agreed with his co-host by responding, “100%.”

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Galloway’s criticism centered on Cignetti’s decision to bring up an incident from Indiana’s October loss to Ohio State. Cignetti made the remarks during his weekly press conference on Monday, November 16, while defending Indiana’s strength of schedule amid growing criticism of the Hoosiers’ College Football Playoff case. The coach pushed back against claims that his team had faced relatively weak opponents before revisiting Indiana’s 19-15 defeat to Ohio State on October 17.

The Hoosiers coach specifically mentioned the injury to quarterback Julian Sayin, who left the game with a right elbow injury after being hit by Indiana defensive tackle Mario Landino.

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“We knocked the quarterback out. We ripped the heart out of that team. They haven’t been the same since without the quarterback.”

Despite his comments about Sayin’s injury, Cignetti acknowledged that Indiana had its chance to take down the Buckeyes. With just 1:02 remaining, receiver Nick Marsh caught a fourth-down pass in the end zone that could have given the Hoosiers the lead. However, officials ruled that his left foot was out of bounds, ending Indiana’s opportunity to take control of the game. Cignetti referred to the missed opportunity as a “layup” that his team failed to convert.

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Sayin’s absence proved significant for Ohio State, with true freshman Luke Fahey taking over under center following the injury. The Buckeyes subsequently suffered defeats against USC and Oregon, bounced back with a victory over Northwestern, and then fell 31-28 to Nebraska on November 21. Head coach Ryan Day initially ruled Sayin out indefinitely following the injury, and the quarterback has not returned since.

Cignetti’s argument is that Indiana faced a much stronger Ohio State team than the one that struggled in the weeks that followed.

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Meanwhile, Indiana’s season has taken a setback after its recent loss to Washington. The Hoosiers fell 27-24 in overtime on November 21, dropping to 9-2 on the season. Their defeat also affected their playoff standings, with the selection committee moving them from No. 8 to No. 14 in its latest rankings.

The committee’s decision brought Indiana’s strength of schedule back into focus. CFP selection committee chairman Hunter Yurachek also explained Indiana’s drop, pointing to the team’s recent run of close games and its strength of schedule. He noted that the Hoosiers had played what he called “six consecutive one-score games” (they actually played six one-score games total in Big Ten play, with a 14-point win over USC mixed in), with three of their last four going into overtime.

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While Indiana had managed to win those games before, Yurachek said its narrow defeat to Washington showed the trend had finally caught up with the team.