Kirk Herbstreit doesn’t lose his cool often, but a fan’s accusation of SEC favoritism pushed him over the edge on his Nonstop podcast. The College Football committee is responsible for the rankings and not ESPN. Yet every time the list drops, the network gets hit with the same charge: the board is rigged toward the SEC.

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One viewer took that criticism straight to Herbstreit, arguing that Alabama and Texas had no business being ranked in the top 18. Herbstreit wasn’t having it, and he responded bluntly about how fed up he is with the recurring charge.

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“I’ve never been approached in my history in my career in 31 years to say, ‘Hey guys, we pay your salary. So, you better stand up strong for the SEC,” Herbstreit said during Ep. 13 of the Nonstop Season podcast on November 23. “Never once has anybody in my life ever said to me, ‘Represent the SEC.’ So, you’re just grabbing a narrative. You’re grabbing low-hanging fruit. It’s the most ridiculous thing.”

“We’re not allowed to compliment. If you compliment Tennessee’s defense, there they go again. There they go again. All we do is talk about the Big 10. And we want to talk about the Big 10. Big 10 struggling. So anyway, it’s bad.”

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A 12-member committee ranks the teams off record, strength of schedule, and results on the field, so there is no seat at that table to choose a favorite. Herbstrit and co-host of the Nonstop podcast Joey Halloway are both Ohio State guys, and he made clear that they would love nothing more than to pump the Big Ten.

The temperature has been climbing for weeks. When the first rankings came out, Alabama sat at No. 5 and Texas at No. 7, with Ohio State back at No. 12, and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti questioned the setup.

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Then ESPN’s Heather Dinich took heat over the committee’s new strength-of-conference metric, and an SEC Shorts video mocked the whole process. The Big Ten hasn’t helped itself either. UCLA lost to Michigan, and Indiana dropped a 27-24 overtime game at unranked Washington.

The committee now has Alabama at No. 3 and Texas at No. 5 heading into Rivalry Week. Chair Hunter Yurachek has said Alabama ranks in the top five in both strength of schedule and strength of record, arguing that the Crimson Tide’s resume reflects the quality of their opponents, their wins, and how convincingly they earned them.

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“I’ve gotten to that point in the season where I’m ready to fight that,” Herbstreit said. “Your force field kind of starts here in August. And then by the time you get to November and December, you kind of ignore it. And then you’re just like, ‘Why? What makes you think that these teams aren’t capable of winning? What has Texas done to make you think that they are not a team that should be considered for the playoff?”

Herbstreit then questioned the credibility of the criticism, suggesting that anyone who follows college football closely should understand why Alabama and Texas earned their spots. He dismissed the complaints as either “low-hanging fruit” or a sign that some fans simply don’t watch enough football.

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“Like I watch Big 10, SEC, ACC, Big 12, the Group of Six. I watch everybody every single week for 31 years straight. I watch everybody. We are Big 10 guys. Nothing would make us happier than to just toot the Big 10’s horn as much as we can.”

The debate over SEC favoritism is unlikely to disappear as the playoff rankings continue to shift, especially with Alabama and Texas still needing wins to protect their positions. But Herbstreit made one point clear: ESPN does not decide the rankings or playoff. The committee does, and no amount of accusations directed at the network will change that.

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