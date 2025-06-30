Kirk Herbstreit Makes Announcement for Lee Corso’s ESPN Gameday Farewell

It’s not just colleagues and fans who are planning a big farewell for Lee Corso—Kirk Herbstreit is making sure he’s right there with his friend for the occasion. After all, these two have been the dynamic duo of GameDay for almost three decades, sharing laughs, making legendary headgear picks, and building a friendship that’s become as much a part of the show as anything else. Their bond has turned GameDay into more than just a pregame show. When it was announced that Corso’s last broadcast would be in Columbus for the Ohio State vs. Texas game, Herbstreit quickly vowed to soak up every moment with Coach. And he won’t be alone; fans can probably guess who else will be by his side.

While he’s catching the memories of the past 30 years and perhaps getting a little teary-eyed, you can be sure his four-legged friend, Peter, is already standing by. If only dogs could sport mascot headgear, Peter would be standing alongside his dad, wagging his tail, eager to deliver Coach Corso a big ol’ doggy high-five. If anyone understands how to bid adieu with panache, it’s Herbstreit—with a full heart, a faithful dog at his side, and a whole lot of affection for the man who made every Saturday mornin’ feel like home.

“Peter is having a great summer! But can tell he’s already ready for August 30th!” Kirk posted on X. Peter, the pup, now joins Kirk for college football as well as NFL games in the show. Kirk Herbstreit is the sort of guy who makes college football like a family reunion each Saturday. But if you want to know what keeps Kirk tethered to Earth—what makes him tick beyond the X’s and O’s—you have to discuss his dogs. They’re more than pets; they’re members of the Herbstreit crew. Through the years, Kirk has shared hundreds of anecdotes and photos of his four-legged family: Peter, Beau, Theo, Mitch, and the late, beloved Ben.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

He’s always reminding everyone how much they’re loved. Particularly during the hurly-burly of football season. To Kirk, the dogs aren’t just faithful friends—they’re his anchor, his solace, and at times, his comic relief. When a fan posted on social media, “Is Peter going with you to GameDay? “ Kirk didn’t have any hesitation: “Absolutely,” he said, and, just like that, Peter was the new (and fluffiest) member of the broadcast team. It’s no wonder this news drew so much attention. His fans love Kirk for his practical sense, his earthy sensibility, and his desire to share the little things, like how great it is to have your dog riding shotgun with you on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kirk Herbstreit’s joy and the Corso legacy

The ESPN College GameDay team is preparing for what everyone knows will be a historic morning—not only because it’s Ohio State-Texas, but because on August 30, Kirk Herbstreit will be standing alongside Lee Corso, taking it all in during this last ride. For Kirk Herbstreit, the word that this sendoff would take place in Columbus was nothing short of poetic. “Perfect setting for one last ride! Coach’s ‘First Love’ as he says!!” For Herbstreit, it was a no-brainer. The roots are deep here—this is where Corso first sported the Brutus head, all the way back in 1996, starting a tradition that would become synonymous with GameDay itself.

Kirk, a former Ohio State quarterback and a mainstay on the show for almost thirty years, has had his share of laughs, tears, and Saturdays he will never forget with Corso. So when ESPN broke the news that Corso’s last show would be in Columbus, Herbstreit’s response was unadulterated joy: this was the complete-circle moment, the fitting tribute to a legend. But not everyone in the Corso family agreed. Lee’s son, Dan Corso, envisioned a different swan song for his dad. He envisioned the swan song taking place in Tallahassee, where the Alabama vs. Florida State game would be played on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To Dan, Tallahassee is more than just a city—this is the place where his father quarterbacked and cornered for the Seminoles, and even suited up for the baseball team. The argument, however, never became venomous. The fans divided, arguing on message boards and Twitter, but ultimately, nobody cared to hold a grudge in the end. All of them just wanted to honor Lee Corso and celebrate the fun he has brought to college football for decades.