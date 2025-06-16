Kirk Herbstreit Makes Personal Announcement for ESPN GameDay on Monday

Kirk Herbstreit, the veteran presence on ESPN’s College GameDay, is at the forefront of some big news with the 2025 college football season looming on the horizon. The excitement isn’t just about the games—it’s about the individuals and the traditions that make fall Saturdays so magical. This season, Herbstreit and his team are in the spotlight even more, particularly with word that legendary analyst Lee Corso will be hanging it up after hosting the first show of the year. Fans love Kirk Herbstreit for his down-to-earth nature as he shares a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his life outside of broadcasting, revealing himself as not just a TV personality but also a devoted family man, dog lover, and relatable figure. Over the years, Herbstreit often shares stories and photos of his dogs, Peter, Beau, Theo, Mitch, and the late Ben.

Whether on X or in personal dialogue, his affection for his dogs can be seen. Consider Father’s Day 2025, as one example. He posted a picture of Big Pete with the following message: “Big Pete wishing all the Dads a Happy Father’s Day as well!” The obvious displays of affection exemplified his affection for his dogs, but not everyone saw them. One follower on X thought it would be funny to mock Herbstreit’s affection for his canines and wrote, “Kirk, why do you have a childlike obsession with dogs? It’s Father’s Day, you have children, but you’re still doing this strange dog bit. You’re like 50.” But Kirk wasn’t going to let that pass. He retorted with the flawless two-word clapback: “Poor fella.” And like that, he reminded everyone that loving your dogs isn’t something to be embarrassed about

For this year’s 2025 season, Herbstreit is stepping it up a notch: He has confirmed that he will travel with his dog, Peter, for both college football and NFL games. That’s right—Peter is officially joining the College GameDay team this season, and fans couldn’t be happier. Herbstreit broke the news on social media with a quiet “Absolutely”, following a fan question, “Is Peter going with you to GameDay?”Kirk has witnessed firsthand the way that fans light up when Peter appears in a cameo, and more than a few people have told him that one of the highlights of their Saturday morning ritual is spotting Peter on screen.



Don’t even think for an instant, though, that Peter is merely a passenger. He’s already a bit of a celebrity unto himself, appearing at large events such as the NHL Stadium Series and even stealing the show during the GameDay kicking contest. The staff has had to keep him distracted from all the hubbub, though, but that’s just part of the appeal. Herbstreit has teased that Peter is the star of the show, and it’s not easy to disagree with that when you catch a glimpse of how fans interact with him. So with the 2025 season underway, expect to see plenty more of Peter on your television. Herbstreit’s bringing him along isn’t personally his call—it’s a present to the fans who enjoy seeing the human (and furry) side of their favorite analyst.

Celebrating Beau at five months

Kirk Herbstreit’s personal life is as full of sweetness as his time in the booth—and his recent reveal about his newest dog, Beau, is no exception. On a recent Sunday, Herbstreit caught everyone’s attention not with a hot take on college football but with a significant personal update that brought fans joy. He welcomed Beau, his newest golden retriever, to the world, and it’s obvious this little guy is already snatching hearts. Beau’s arrival is at a special moment for Herbstreit. Just last year, the family favorite Ben, the lovable family dog, died, leaving a paw-shaped void in the Herbstreit home. Ben was a staple for more than a decade, tagging along with Kirk to big games and even making cameo appearances on national television. It was hard to lose Ben. Now, Beau gets into the limelight.

On June 17th, Beau reached five months old, a milestone Herbstreit celebrated with lots of love and possibly a few extra snacks. The timing is almost too good—just when the world of college football is preparing for another season, Kirk’s household life is injecting a new blast of puppy life. Herbstreit’s Twitter has proven to be a destination for fans who wish to catch the softer side of their beloved analyst. Whether it is Peter snoozing on the GameDay set or Beau learning at home, there’s always something dog-related to share.