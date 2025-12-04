Kirk Herbstreit Mocked by ESPN Colleagues Over Strange Health Condition That Flared on College GameDay Set

If Kirk Herbstreit has one running joke about him, it’s that he sweats easily. Not in the big-show clutch-gripping situations. But literally. During “The Game,” when analysts were bundled up beneath those woolen layers, Herbstreit effortlessly pulled up in a crisp suit with no woolen cap in the frigid temperature. Naturally, his colleagues couldn’t help but poke fun at him.

“I think Herby (Herbstreit) could sweat in Antarctica,” says Scott Van Pelt in a conversation with Stanford Steve on ESPN.

On Nov. 29, Ann Arbor faced chilly weather. Before the kickoff, the National Weather Service had issued a warning of a winter storm, predicting 5-8 inches of snow. The studio had a moderate temperature, but in the field, you could feel the cold seep into the bones. Reporter Jessica Sims couldn’t help but paint an accurate picture of the weather conditions at the Big Den.

“I’m glad that it feels good there because it is cold as [expletive] in the stadium,” she said.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas at Texas A&M Nov 30, 2024 College Station, Texas, USA ESPN s College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20241230_mcl_la6_066

On his part, the 56-year-old analyst remains unbothered by the chilly temperatures. Analyst Steve nods along, sharing the SVP’s opinion and another anecdote concerning Kirk and his unbotheredness in the bitter cold.

“We were in Texas Tech. It was probably 30-something degrees,” starts Steve. “Coach has got gloves on. Dez is wrapped up (in a scarf). Reece (Davis) got a coat on. I got a coat.”

While every other individual on the set was draped in layers, shielding themselves from the cold, Herbstreit had the air conditioner on.

“I usually take a stroll behind there (on set) and make sure they (the production team) didn’t forget anything. His (Kirk’s) freaking air conditioner was on. It was 34°.”

This is not surprising, particularly considering Kirk’s admission that he dislikes humid weather.

“Not a big heat fan,” Kirk Herbstreit admits

While Kirk’s fellow analysts might poke fun at him for his unusual health condition, he has publicly admitted that he prefers cold weather.

“I’m not a big heat and humidity fan at all,” he said on ESPN GameDay at Western Michigan in 2019. “Humidity is my Kryptonite. Between sweating and not being able to breathe, I just don’t like the heat and humidity. And I live in Nashville, Tennessee, which is right in the middle of it.”

However, every now and then, the cold gets to Herbstreit as well. During GameDay in Eugene, the chilly winds appeared to affect him more than usual, while his furry companion, Peter, enjoyed the weather.

“You’d think a guy would learn to wear gloves. I mean, I’m freezing my a- off here,” the analyst says into the camera while dressed in a blue suit.

Three years ago, a similar incident unfolded at College GameDay. In November 2022, ESPN was in Montana for the annual rivalry matchup between Montana and Montana State. Although the rivalry heated up, the weather conditions remained bitterly cold. It was reportedly the coldest GameDay ever, and this time Kirk Herbstreit got the chills. Layered with multiple clothes and a hat, the analyst also received a foot rub.

Montana Kaimin shared the clip, captioning it with, “Looks like @KirkHerbstreit’s feet are cold.”

His ‘cold comments’ left him on the receiving end of criticism. During the Tennessee Vols vs. Georgia matchup, Herbstreit and Chris Fowler poked fun at the Vols’ WR for feeling cold. A section of the heated benches was not working, with players shivering on the sidelines. However, Kirk further added that he would rather sit on the non-heated benches on the sidelines, showing that it’s not that cold.