Kirk Herbstreit Names $49M Fired Coach as Better Florida Fit Than Lane Kiffin

Billy Napier is finally out, leaving his former role as one of the most attractive options in the market. Kirk Herbstreit has an eye-catching name in mind to replace the former HC. This coach has the option of making the best of his $49 million buyout, but he’s ready to get back into coaching at the top.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin is the no. 1 choice among fans for the Florida job. The former coach has ties to the state and is currently in one of the best seasons of his career. But Herbstreit threw a spotlight on another coach, who has also recently been fired. “How about James Franklin as a second candidate?” he said in a special segment on College GameDay. It’s no surprise that Franklin is seeing his name thrown in the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former Penn State coach was awarded a huge $49 million check as a buyout. And he isn’t interested in taking a backseat. He appeared on GameDay for a special interview and implied that he’s eager to get back into coaching ASAP. “I can’t wait for that next challenge,” he said. As a cherry on top, he also added, “We’re going to go win a national championship at the highest level.” Franklin came close to it only twice in his 11-ish years at Happy Valley. But his contributions to the program during all those years make him one of the best coaches available.

Franklin’s a veteran coach and built a standard at Penn State that the program is going to respect even after him. The former HC has a commanding overall record of 128-60. and can truly be a great option to rebuild a program that’s struggling as badly as Florida. Franklin is one of the only coaches able to say out loud that he’s produced quality winning seasons on a constant basis. He’s won one Big 10 title and also made a trip to the playoffs in the first edition of the 12-team bracket. Simply put, Franklin knows how to win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, it’ll still be difficult for him to beat out Lane Kiffin. The Rebels coach, unlike Franklin, has emerged as a top contender in the SEC. That’s also a program that he has turned around in just 6 years. Florida, unlike other programs, is desperate for change, making Kiffin a perfect candidate. This is one of the premier jobs at the P4 level, and the current results do little to live up to its former reputation. The Gators would want to make a radical change. There’s a good reason Florida gives Franklin a miss.

AD

The cons of having James Franklin at Florida are too big to ignore

“Florida fans and donors want the modern-day Steve Spurrier,” On3‘s Pete Nakos said on an appearance on the Crane & Company podcast. The insider’s top 3 bets are Lane Kiffin, Eli Drinkwitz, and Jedd Fisch. However, he thought there was a key area that UF was going to focus on in its search for the next HC. “I think they want a sitting Power Four head coach,” he said. That automatically rules out James Franklin. Sure, he has a good overall record, but the losing streak that cost him his job is far too alarming to be ignored.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Moreover, there are other fears with James Franklin being at Florida. His biggest vice still remains a reality: losing to big names. Throughout Franklin’s PSU stint, he has continually lost to either Ohio State or Michigan (sometimes even both). That risk is too dangerous to bet on in the SEC, where the stakes get a lot higher. Here, he’ll be facing groups like Alabama, Georgia, and others. If he couldn’t get over his Big 10 rivals, will he be able to last in a much tougher SEC environment?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, Franklin is always going to be an attractive coach in the job market. He became a top favorite for the USC job when Clay Helton was fired in 2021. And soon enough, Penn State and Franklin signed a contract extension until 2031. Florida needs a few years of service from its new head coach to get back up and function at par with other SEC programs. Franklin could be a constant worry for the program if he is signed on for a short period.

It’s really a grey area for Florida when it comes to the former PSU coach. They’ve already suffered a lot in the past few years, and cannot afford more downfall. James Franklin won’t be a safe choice, but he has the potential of being a wild-card entry who shakes things up. The job will be a bit uncharacteristic for him as well, but he sure does have the fire to coach a top program.