Kirk Herbstreit Pens Emotional Message to Son Chase After Family Celebrates Special Occasion

And the celebrations continue for Kirk Herbstreit.

“Congratulations on a great 1st year Chase!!” Herbstreit wrote on Friday. “So proud of your commitment to your team and your passion to develop and get better! Like we say, ‘just keep stackin days.’ Keep grindin!”

This proud moment came after Michigan named Chase the 2025 co-offensive scout team player of the year among multiple season honors. Kirk shared the graphic, which featured the true freshman QB at the top, with WR Logan Forbes named co-winner.

However, after committing to the Wolverines in 2025, the QB didn’t put up big numbers that season, though his contribution to the program’s scout team is now paying off.

The redshirt freshman QB is expected to rise in the near future, as football runs in his blood. His father, Kirk Herbstreit, was a starting QB for the Buckeyes for one season, playing for the program from 1989 to 1992. But his senior year made waves as he set a then-school record with 28 pass completions for 271 yards in The Game, a rivalry showdown against Michigan.

Although Chase now plays for that same rival, Michigan, and is making headlines, Kirk is simply happy because, as a father, his son’s decision matters. Now, as Kirk completes 30 years with ESPN, making headlines in the media, the freshman QB has enough potential to shine for the Wolverines. Out of St. Xavier High School, Chase joined Michigan as a three-star prospect, ranking as the No. 100 player from Ohio.

Apart from Chase, Kirk’s other three sons also played football. Jake and Zak, following in their father’s footsteps, played for the Buckeyes, and Zak was part of OSU’s 2024 national title victory. On the flip side, Tye played wide receiver for Clemson from 2019 to 2022. Interestingly, Tye’s recent personal announcement brought a joyful moment to the Herbstreit family.

Good news continues for Kirk Herbstreit

This week, love was in the air for the Herbstreit household, as former Clemson WR Tye Herbstreit announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Erin Taylor.

“We’re Engaged!! Excited for forever with you! I love you!!—2/20/2026,” wrote Tye on X.

It was a happy moment for College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and his reaction echoed the same emotion.

“Congrats, Tye! Such an incredible night. So happy for you and Erin,” he wrote, before adding a touch of humor, writing, “Peter clearly approves as well. Haha! We love you!”

Now, with a ring on his finger and family cheering him on, the former Clemson WR’s next chapter is officially underway, while his brother Chase’s journey is shaping up with the Wolverines. Even if the jersey colors aren’t his favorite, for Kirk, these moments are special as a father.