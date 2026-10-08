Kirk Herbstreit Raises Red Flag on No. 1 Texas While Praising Big Ten Team That Has Built Stronger Playoff Case

Texas beat Ohio State. That is a fact nobody can erase. But five weeks into the season, Kirk Herbstreit is looking beyond that one-point finish in Austin. And from his view, the Buckeyes have given him more reasons to trust them heading into the rest of the season.

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On his Nonstop show, Kirk Herbstreit was asked by Joey Galloway which team he felt better about right now: No. 1 Texas or Ohio State.

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“I think the inconsistency of the Texas offense has me hesitant,” he said. “I think their defense is legit. I think their offense has great potential. I just think the Tennessee game was an example, scoring the opening drive. Six of the next nine possessions, three and out. And so I think with Ohio State, you’ve seen more consistency in five weeks.”

Texas QB Arch Manning has completed 73 of 115 passes for 862 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Those numbers aren’t bad, but the concern comes when the competition gets serious. Against Ohio State, he threw for 195 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Against Tennessee, he had 201 yards, no touchdowns, an interception, and took six sacks.

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Then there are the penalties. Texas committed 11 against Tennessee after entering the game averaging only 4.7 per contest. Some came at awful times, including a delay of game that turned a third-and-2 into third-and-7 in scoring range.

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There were defensive mistakes, too. A celebration penalty after a sack handed Tennessee a first down. A late facemask penalty also helped the Vols move into Texas territory during their final push. The Longhorns survived. But survival and control are two very different things.

This is where Kirk Herbstreit sees the Buckeyes differently. Ohio State is 4-1, with the lone blemish coming in that wild 24-23 collapse against Texas. Since then, Ryan Day’s team has looked increasingly comfortable. First, they absolutely thrashed Kent State 59-3, followed it up by comfortably beating Illinois 42-19, and then they went right into Iowa’s home ground to clinch a solid 31-14 win.

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Julian Sayin has been a major reason why. The Ohio State quarterback has put up stellar numbers, completing 103 of 142 passes for 1,530 yards and 13 touchdowns, while giving away just a single interception. Even against a tough Iowa defense, he stayed on top of his game, converting 20 of 27 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

“I would say Ohio State,” Kirk Herbstreit said when asked which team he trusted more over the totality of five weeks. Joey Galloway agreed with his conclusion.

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“I would feel more comfortable with Ohio State and their trajectory and where they’re headed than I would with Texas right now,” he said.

Texas is No. 1 because it won the head-to-head game. Ohio State, however, has done more since then to make people believe its ceiling is higher. The Buckeyes have also climbed into the top five nationally in total efficiency, ranking among the country’s best on both sides of the ball.

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Jeremiah Smith continues to look like a weekly problem for opposing defenses, while Ohio State’s young defense has plenty of room to improve. And there is still the Texas game itself.

Ohio State led 20-3 at halftime and pushed the margin to 23-3 before everything unraveled in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes averaged 5.9 yards per play compared with Texas’ 4.3, while Smith torched the Longhorn secondary for eight catches, 164 yards and a touchdown through three quarters.

However, one terrible quarter changed the result, but it didn’t necessarily change what the entire game said about the teams. Ohio State still has work to do, though. Joey Galloway did point out concerns with their run game and some defensive inconsistencies, including the yards allowed against Illinois.

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Ohio State will eventually have to prove this version of the team against Indiana and USC. Those games could reshape the Big Ten race and the playoff picture.