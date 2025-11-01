Kirk Herbstreit Reacts as Nick Saban’s Daughter Leaves His Son in Splits With Unexpected Move

Halloween brings out the costumes, and College GameDay brings out the energy. Combine the two, and you get a spectacle that fans won’t forget. That’s exactly what Nick Saban’s daughter had in mind when she took to Instagram with a hilarious twist. Dressed up as Kirk Herbstreit’s beloved dog, her playful mockery of the ESPN analyst has gone viral. The post even caught the attention of Kirk’s son, who was in stitches reacting to her post.

While people around the world were preparing spooky costumes to scare people, Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, had other plans. In light of Halloween, Kristen decided to dress up as Kirk Herbstreit’s golden retriever, Peter. She posted the IG video with the caption “America’s Favorite Dog 🐶,” winning the internet with her dedication.

But it wasn’t just the costume that made the post funny. The video featured “IDC” by artist Tony Tristam, a popular song used by influencers to show off their adult Halloween costumes. Ironically, Kristen dressing up as a golden retriever while using that audio made the clip even more hilarious. In the video, Kristen, dressed in the costume, is seen wearing Kirk Herbstreit’s College GameDay pass. It was the cherry on top, making the moment even funnier and prompting the Herbstreit family to see the humor in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristen Saban (@kristennsaban) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Kirk Herbstreit reacted to the post by liking it on Instagram, but it was another member of the Herbstreit family who joined in on the fun. His son, Jake Herbstreit, commented, “Niceeee 😂😂😂,” perfectly capturing how lightheartedly the Herbstreit family took Kristen’s post. But they were not alone, as fans had the same chain of thoughts as Kirk and Jake.

With the costume, the song choice, and the dedication, the fans have crowned their Halloween champion.

Fans loved Kristen Saban’s Kirk Herbstreit-inspired costume

It’s safe to say that Kristen Saban nailed her costume. It was definitely eye-catching, to put it lightly. And judging by the reactions, her choice of outfit was more than justified. The fans had a field day in the comment section, with one commenting, ” You’re gonna win every costume contest tonight!!!”

Another fan chimed in with, “Oh, this is absolutely awesome GOAT costume,” which would be good news for Kristen, knowing her efforts didn’t fail to win the hearts of the fans. But that wasn’t the only reaction to the post. Other fans flooded the comments with laughing emojis, with one in particular writing, “This is fantastic 😂.”

With how the fans reacted, it seems Kristen might have just inspired a new Halloween trend. However, it seems unlikely her father would follow up with the trend when making his appearance on GameDay in Salt Lake City.