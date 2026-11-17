Michigan has changed quarterbacks, shuffled its approach, and spent much of the season trying to find an offense that can keep pace with the Big Ten’s better teams. Yet the problems have not disappeared.

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Their latest defeat offered another reminder that the quarterback position is not the only place where things are going wrong. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes the bigger questions sit in front of and around Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr.

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“What’s gotten lost to me on all this about Bryce and Tommy and all,” Herbstreit said in conversation with Joey Galloway on the Nonstop podcast. “Does that look consistently like the traditional and the standard Michigan offensive line that you think about? I don’t feel that. I don’t feel that continuity and that domination.”

Herbstreit recalled the type of line Michigan used to field when the team was playing at its best. Those groups had size, strength, and several players capable of making the jump to the NFL.

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They did not just protect the quarterback. They moved defenders off the ball and gave the running game its identity. Still, Herbstreit’s point was about more than the measurements of the players.

“The other thing is who they have at receiver that makes you think,” Herbstreit added. “We better look out for Donovan or what was Edwards? They’ve had so many good receivers.”

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This season, Michigan has averaged 137.3 rushing yards per game (95th nationally) and 163.6 passing yards per game (128th nationally) through 10 games. The Wolverines have scored just 18.3 points per game.

They have also surrendered 22 sacks this season. There have been flashes of a productive ground game. For instance, Savion Hiter rushed for 107 yards against Oregon on November 14, including a 70-yard touchdown.

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But Michigan still lost 31-7, and the offense managed only 71 passing yards between Carr and Underwood. In total, the Wolverines were sacked three times and converted just four of 13 third downs.

That performance showed the limits of relying on the run when the passing game cannot offer much in return. Hiter had a strong afternoon, but Michigan could not turn it into a competitive game.

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Still, the quarterback debate is hiding another problem.

Underwood entered the season with enormous expectations. Michigan had made a major $12 million investment in the former five-star prospect, and he was expected to become the face of Whittingham’s offense.

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Through eight appearances, Underwood has completed 74 of 132 passes for 950 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. Carr has played in six games and passed for 686 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

In truth, the change at quarterback has not fixed the underlying issues. Carr started against Oregon, but he completed only four of 12 passes for 45 yards. Underwood entered the game and went two of eight for 26 yards.

Neither threw an interception, but Michigan’s passing game never threatened Oregon’s defense.

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Still, the quarterbacks were not the only ones who struggled. The offensive line failed to give them much time, receivers struggled to get open, and Oregon’s defense rarely had to pay for it.

The quarterbacks made their share of mistakes, but there was little they could do when pressure arrived so quickly, and targets had no room to work. As a result, head coach Kyle Whittingham cannot expect a change under center to solve problems that extend across the offense.

He has to get more out of the entire unit, rather than simply deciding whether Underwood or Carr gives him the better option. To make matters worse, Michigan also lacks the receivers who make defenses nervous, as Herbstreit pointed out.

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JJ Buchanan leads Michigan with 646 receiving yards and five touchdowns, while Andrew Marsh has 459 yards and one touchdown. After those two, the production drops sharply.

No other Michigan player has reached 130 receiving yards this season. Buchanan has been a useful target, averaging more than 16 yards per catch. Marsh has also been involved, leading the team in receptions.

But the offense has not had a third receiver who consistently demands attention. That makes it easier for defenses to concentrate on the top two options, crowd the middle of the field, and challenge Michigan to find answers elsewhere.

The remaining schedule offers little room to hide. Michigan hosts No. 4 UCLA on November 21 before traveling to Ohio State on November 28. Those games will test the same areas Herbstreit questioned.