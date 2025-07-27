Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Lee Corso’s True Feelings on Retirement After 30-Year Bond Reflection

From the moment Lee Corso took his seat on the ESPN College GameDay set in 1987, it was evident that college football Saturdays would never be the same. Once a coach, now a broadcaster, Corso brought energy, a twinkle of mischief, and those unforgettable headgear picks to America’s biggest games. Being the son of an Italian immigrant, he grew up in humble circumstances. He found his way ultimately into millions of homes as one of sport’s television’s most enduring voices. Now, four decades later, Corso is preparing for his curtain call, a farewell that marks the end of an era.

By the time many fans barely started their day, he was already on set, pencil in hand, ready to shout his iconic “Not so fast, my friend!” Now, in his final act, College GameDay returns to Columbus for a Texas-Ohio State epic. And Corso is preparing for his swan song. The mood is celebratory, but on set, Kirk Herbstreit is deeply emotional. Kirk has been Corso’s on-air partner since 1996. Their unbreakable bond has always been visible to the viewers. And you could just feel it spill over recently, when Kirk opened up about what it’ll be like without Lee by his side, on the “No Off Days with Scott Smith” podcast.

Over nearly 30 years side-by-side, Kirk and “Coach” evolved into college football’s odd couple. And now, as Corso rehearses his final act, Herbstreit is openly grappling with what comes next. “Coach Corso will be doing his last show, August 30th, week one,” Herbstreit stated on the podcast. “The Texas at Ohio State game will be his last show, which will be a very emotional day for the show, for me personally, [and] for [the] coach obviously. We love him so much, and it’s going to be very sad to see him go. But you know, he’s at peace with that decision.” He’s quick to note the show isn’t just losing its “heartbeat,” and he’s losing his mentor, and the anchor who quietly put an arm around him when he was the nervous new kid.

Kirk openly talks about their unspoken on-air teamwork, especially after Corso’s stroke in 2009. If Coach stumbled, Kirk would gently nudge the conversation or toss him a lifeline. Helping him land his thought with dignity, and never making it obvious to viewers. It’s just two friends looking out for each other in front of millions. At the ESPYS tribute and in recent interviews, Herbstreit laid his emotions bare by describing his “front row seat” to Corso’s unpredictable wit and warmth as something that changed both the show and his own life. Every panelist — Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee, has spoken to the unique spirit Corso brought to every broadcast.

Herbstreit describes the upcoming finale as a perfect, emotional sendoff: 100,000 fans, a national TV audience, Corso choosing that last mascot with the country cheering along. Yet under those bright lights, Kirk will be fighting back emotion, missing the man who made every Saturday magical. So, as the countdown to Corso’s last GameDay ticks away. Herbstreit admits he’ll always be looking for that spark in the coach’s eye and his signature unpredictability. The bond forged within those suits and the headgear picks is what you call family.

ESPN’s voice on Lee Corso’s retirement

ESPN’s President of Content, Burke Magnus, made his opinion on Lee Corso’s retirement incredibly clear. He emphasized the huge impact Corso has had on the network. Magnus called Corso’s career a defining era for ESPN’s College GameDay. And to honor Corso’s extraordinary contribution, ESPN is planning a special tribute segment during the ESPYS. Magnus described the event as a “fitting way” to publicly acknowledge Corso’s legacy.

He made it clear that, “This is a unique opportunity we have to weave him into the evening and really begin the process of sending him off with full honors. To get him there in person to acknowledge all of his contributions and what he’s meant to both the company and sports, but more importantly, the fans, we just think it’s a fitting way to kick off his departure,” Magnus’ comments painted Corso not just as an announcer or a personality, but as a fundamental part of ESPN’s identity and college football culture.

His words confirmed that Corso’s influence stretches far beyond his iconic headgear picks or on-air moments. It’s about how he reshaped sports entertainment itself. Corso’s retirement is not just the end of a broadcast career but as the close of a treasured chapter in sports media history. The ESPN president also praised the legacy left behind and the lasting connections with fans, teammates, and the industry. And finally, he echoed the sentiments of millions of fans, acknowledging that while Corso may be stepping away from the desk, his imprint will remain indelible.