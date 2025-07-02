Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Pat McAfee’s Shocker Move That Saved ESPN Employees From Firing

What started as a regular ESPN meeting quickly turned into something unforgettable. When TV budgets were shrinking and layoffs started feeling like a part of weekly headlines, there was someone who stepped up to protect the people behind the scenes. And he didn’t just speak up; he even offered to back them with his own money. It’s none other than popular American sports analyst Pat McAfee, who prevented multiple ESPN employees from being fired.

McAfee might be one of the loudest voices in college football, but his boldest move didn’t happen on air. A surprising story made headlines recently on the internet thanks to longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who revealed that McAfee was ready to dip into his own pocket to save ESPN GameDay crew members from losing their jobs. But what happened next left both middle and upper management stunned.

In a recent appearance on Net Positive with John Crist, Herbstreit shared the story. “Budget is always a big thing in our industry, and they [ESPN] made an announcement they were going to cut back on this and cut back on that while we were on a Zoom [call]. And Pat was listening to that.” Herbstreit said before talking about the moment that left everyone speechless.

“So, he’s like, ‘If you guys are going to do your budget thing, I’m taking care of the crew.’” Herbstreit recalled, and the move stunned everyone. Eventually, this move forced the upper management to intervene, and the cuts were walked back, all because McAfee stood up for the staff.

“Everyone was like, Wow. And middle management was like [stunned], and then upper management heard that, and they said, Whoa, whoa, whoa. We don’t need Pat to cover that. We’ll take care of that.” Herbstreit revealed. McAfee’s commitment to the people behind the scenes not just saved their jobs but also told many things. Even if a single person has the courage to speak up against wrong things, things tend to change.

The moment speaks a lot about the kind of bond the GameDay crew made. And recently, that bond became more visible when one of the members of the crew opened up on her unexpected exit from the show.

Ex-GameDay host reflects on bond with Kirk Herbstreit and crew

One former GameDay host recently decided to shine a light on the genuine bond shared among the crew. It wasn’t just about the work; it was about showing up for each other, in the studio and in life. That host is Samantha Ponder. A well-known journalist who has worked with popular networks like Fox Sports, Longhorn Network, ESPN’s Sunday NFL countdown, and others. However, her sudden exit from ESPN shocked College GameDay fans.

But despite that, it looks like the bond is still strong between the crew. On June 22, while responding to a fan who asked if she’s still in touch with the GameDay crew or not, Samantha took to social media to post a heartfelt response. “@davidpollack47 is stuck with me as the big brother I never (jk) wanted,” she joked. “I was texting with @kirkherbstreit the day before I got fired. @recedavis is my forever favorite. I’ll never forget how all 3 of them loved Jesus and treated people. I will be a College GameDay fan as long as they continue to make it about the people. It’s such a special show,” she posted.

In an industry where ratings and contracts take center stage, it’s common to hear about layoffs. But what really matters is sticking together as a team in someone’s tough times, whether it’s about media or even in the world of college football. These kinds of stories often go unheard. But hats off to people like McAfee and Samantha for uncovering these precious moments, which can inspire a lot of people, no matter the field.