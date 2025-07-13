Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Unexpected Alabama Access Nick Saban Quietly Allowed Despite OSU Loyalty

The relationship between Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban is one of those special ones in college football that transcends way more than the field or the analyst’s desk. Herbstreit, a household name now as the host of College GameDay, has never been secretive about his love for Saban. He’s referred to Saban as his “favorite coach he covered.” Saban’s not one to sugarcoat, and Herbstreit appreciates that about him. “He’s not always going to tell you what you want to hear, but he will tell you what he really thinks,” Herbstreit says.

Today, you’ll catch them bantering on College GameDay, co-starring in Home Depot ads, and even sharing time with Herbstreit’s dogs on the set. But this friendship didn’t happen overnight. It dates back, way back, to the time when Herbstreit was in his initial years in broadcasting and Saban was constructing his dynasty at Alabama. That initial bond set the stage for what would be a relationship that grew increasingly strong as the years progressed. Jump forward to the present day, and you can see the way that bond has evolved. On the Next Man Up podcast, Herbstreit spoke candidly to host John Crist about what it is about Saban that makes him such a special coach and individual.

Herbstreit finally speaks out on Saban being willing to welcome athletes from even a competing program. “I’ve been able to get in, you know, when Nick Saban was a coach at Alabama. Practice is closed, [and] I’m in practice like he lets me in to go to practice,” he says. Picture Herbstreit, a die-hard Buckeye, making his way into the epicenter of Crimson Tide land. You might suspect, perhaps even a little hostility. In spite of his origin as an Ohio State athlete and his very public identification with the Buckeyes, Saban always handled him with remarkable accessibility.

Herbstreit’s always been a fan of Saban’s old-school disciplinarian approach. Herbstreit, having played at Ohio State, knows what it takes to be a success in the tough world of college football. “He is somebody I have always really admired. I’m an old-school kind of disciplinarian myself, so I am drawn to him,” he shared. Inviting someone into your home is one thing, but Herbstreit had the direct information, too. He also adds, “It gives me information and intel where I can talk in confidence about something because he’s telling me something nobody else really knows. So you have confidence in what you’re saying.”

Saban, who knows full well that Herbstreit’s background was with a top competitor, still welcomed him in. He provided him with the type of access that makes you feel like you belong to the program. Herbstreit’s admiration for Saban’s style is evident. He speaks about it with a sense of sincere respect, a bit of awe. For in the ruthless world of college football, where every advantage counts and every outsider is a threat waiting to happen, Saban’s willingness to open the door to an “enemy” is not only surprising but telling.

Lee Corso’s wisdom that shaped Kirk Herbstreit

The moments and respect between Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban are admirable. But there’s one relationship in Herbstreit’s life that’s even more personal and emotional, the one with Lee Corso. As they set the College GameDay goodbye countdown to begin, it feels as warm as it gets. A genuine father-son narrative that has been unfolding in front of our eyes for almost three decades. Herbstreit, looking back on his experience, acknowledges that though he has had a storied career as an Ohio State quarterback and an ESPN broadcaster, individuals most frequently thank him for his relationship with Corso.

Their origins trace back to 1996, the time Herbstreit was fighting to get his foot in the door in broadcasting. Corso, a larger-than-life figure at ESPN by then, knew right away that Herbstreit was going places, famously declaring, “I knew, when I first met him, that he would be a star in television.” Corso’s guidance was not only professional; he also became a source of guidance in Herbstreit’s private life. Herbstreit remembers those early days, long drives to photo shoots, discussing marriage, and afterward, his premature twins.

After Corso’s stroke in 2009, their positions were reversed. Corso, the mentor, now required assistance. Herbstreit took it upon himself to discreetly become the friend Corso could count on, never having to discuss it, just being there. As Corso gets ready for his last GameDay, scheduled for Aug. 30 at Ohio Stadium, the world of college football is ready for a tearful farewell. Corso began his tradition of iconic headgear in 1996 and wore it 430 times; we will miss it as much as his generosity and mentorship.