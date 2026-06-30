Kirk Herbstreit’s Son Breaks Silence on Bryce Underwood’s Response to Eric Weddle: “Loaded Statement”

Speaking after hosting a youth football camp at Saline High School, Underwood delivered another bold declaration about himself while brushing aside criticism from former NFL safety Eric Weddle. The comments quickly became one of Michigan’s biggest offseason talking points and prompted a response from a college football analyst.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking after hosting a youth football camp at Saline High School, Underwood declared, “I feel like I’m the best player to ever come out of Michigan… Now it’s time for me to show up.” The comment, along with his dismissal of criticism from former NFL safety Eric Weddle, quickly became one of the biggest talking points of Michigan’s offseason—and drew a notable reaction from college football analyst Zak Herbstreit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The best player to ever come out of Michigan, that’s a loaded statement,” Zak said on his Off Script YouTube show. “I don’t know if that means the best player to ever come out of the University of Michigan, or the best player to come out of the state of Michigan. You’ve only played one season, and you’re not even done with your tenure at Michigan.

“You can think that, but I don’t know if you can prove that yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, can you even say I’m the best player? I want to prove that I’m the best player to ever come from Michigan. You can think that, but I don’t know if you can prove that yet.”

Underwood’s latest comments also continue a pattern of public confidence. Before his freshman season, he famously said fans had “never seen a freshman like me” and wanted to “shock the world.” While his first year showed flashes of that potential, the former No. 1 overall recruit finished 2025 completing 60.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions as Michigan went 9-4. His sophomore season now carries even greater expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Underwood also addressed the criticism that followed comments from former NFL All-Pro Eric Weddle, who recently questioned whether the Michigan quarterback could “throw or play quarterback” at the level required to compete for championships. Weddle later doubled down on those remarks, saying he hoped Underwood would prove him wrong.

Asked whether his recent Joker-themed social media post was directed at Weddle, Underwood dismissed the idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not putting no energy towards one person at all,” he said. Instead, the quarterback pointed to his offseason preparation, saying he’s been “working smarter” and urged everyone to watch Michigan’s season opener on Sept. 5.

Zak Herbstreit says Underwood now has the stage to prove it

Herbstreit acknowledged Underwood’s talent but argued that declarations like this are ultimately measured by what happens on the field. He pointed to the standard set by Michigan greats before explaining why the quarterback now has the perfect opportunity to back up his words.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a lot of good players: Tom Brady, J.J McCarthy recently,” Herbstreit added. “I mean, a lot of guys, and those are just quarterbacks, but you’re going to have the chance to prove it this upcoming season if you are the best player to ever come through Michigan, because early on Oklahoma coming into town, and then later, Texas, Ohio State…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan’s schedule gives Underwood little time to ease into his second season. After opening against Western Michigan, the Wolverines quickly face Oklahoma before later matchups with Penn State, Oregon and Ohio State. For a quarterback who has never lacked confidence, the opportunity to back up one of the boldest statements of the offseason arrives almost immediately.