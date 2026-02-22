Kirk Herbstreit Steps In With Generous Move for Family of Tennessee Journalist Killed in Car Crash

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas at Texas A&M Nov 30, 2024 College Station, Texas, USA ESPN s College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20241230_mcl_la6_066

A Vols journalist who spent over half of his life covering Tennessee Athletics has passed away. He has left behind a huge void in the college football world. And now, Kirk Herbstreit stepped in with a heartfelt gesture, donating to support Wes’s family during an incredibly difficult time.

Kirk Herbstreit donated $5,000 to #TeamRucker. Wes Rucker touched so many lives, on the field and off, and here was someone stepping up for his family, even if he didn’t know them personally. “Really awesome of @KirkHerbstreit to donate to #TeamRucker,” Jayson Williams wrote on X.

Longtime Tennessee sports reporter Wes Rucker died tragically on Thursday, February 19. He was the only fatality in a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 West in Knoxville. Just 43 years old. The details of the accident are heartbreaking. Police reports reveal that a stopped car was rear-ended, setting off an insane chain reaction that ended with a large pickup truck hitting Rucker’s car.

The news has left colleagues and fans stunned. His father-in-law, David Goldberg, confirmed the news on Facebook.

“This is so very sad. My son-in-law, Wes Rucker, married to my daughter Lauren was tragically killed in a car accident several hours ago. Below is a tribute. We are heartbroken. Lauren is expecting their 2nd child. We will miss him. Very sad,” Goldberg wrote.

Wes started off as a student journalist at the University of Tennessee in 2000, covering the Vols for The Daily Beacon.“He was a shrine for the Beacon,” Cliff Hightower, the managing editor, said.

Then he moved on to writing for local papers like the Farragut Press Enterprise, the Daily Times, and the Chattanooga Times Free Press. He had this way of connecting with people, really making them feel heard.

Later, he covered the Mocs before coming back to the Vols in 2007. He worked as a senior writer for 247Sports, joining WBIR-TV in 2025, hosting radio shows and podcasts along the way.

“He started from scratch, and he built up this really big following that everybody knew,” Grant Ramey, a colleague at 247Sports, said. “He was so consistent, and it started where he just kind of knew what he wanted to do.”

His work earned him statewide and national recognition, and he was entrusted with votes for prestigious awards like the Heisman and Biletnikoff trophies.

“Hard to find the words following this tragedy, but Wes Rucker was one of a kind and always respectful,” UT AD Danny White wrote. “A proud husband, father, and member of our media. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family.”

The love and support for the Rucker family have been overwhelming. Molly Rucker shared on X: “I don’t have words just yet, but we have read what feels like every post from a community @wesruckerTBA loved so much. Your kind words and memories are currently what’s getting us through. We have heard the unwavering desire from #voltwitter to support.”

That support isn’t just in words. Over $560,000 has been raised of a $600,000 goal through 6.2k donations, proof of the mark Wes left on people. Coaches, players, and colleagues have all shared their memories. Josh Heupel remembered him as “one of a kind…life isn’t fair. But he sure loved the life he had.” Rick Barnes asked God to “place a holy hedge of protection around his family,” while Josh Pate recalled, “Wes Rucker was the first ‘yes’ and would stay up until 11 p.m. to join me live weekly…even today it’s some of the most fun I’ve ever had. Will miss you, Wes.”

In the face of unimaginable tragedy, the generosity of people like Kirk Herbstreit has brought much-needed kindness to those affected. And it’s his pattern of quietly stepping in when people are in need.

Kirk Herbstreit’s acts of kindness

Back in November, Ortiz family’s world just flipped. Maddie Ortiz, the wife of Texas Tech football’s team barber Ivan Ortiz, was hit by an alleged drunk driver and rushed to ICU. At home, the couple’s three-year-old was waiting while Ivan stepped away from work to stay by his wife’s side. With medical bills mounting and no steady income coming in, the financial strain on the family had become overwhelming.

That’s when Kirk Herbstreit quietly stepped in, donating $5,000 to their GoFundMe. “Really awesome of @KirkHerbstreit to donate,” fans wrote on X, and it’s the kind of generosity that makes people believe in the good in the world.

And the donations had skyrocketed past $63,000 even more than double the original $25,000 goal. And if you’ve followed Kirk Herbstreit for a while, you know this is who he is. He shows up when people are in need.

Recently Herbstreit was honored at the Legends for Charity dinner with the Pat Summerall Award, celebrating his career and his philanthropic work for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I am truly humbled and grateful to be receiving this award…as a father of four boys, it is especially meaningful to share this evening and contribute to the lifesaving work performed at St. Jude,” Herbstreit said. Over the years, he’s helped raise millions for kids fighting battles no child should have to face.

From the Rucker family to the Ortiz family and to children and parents across the country, Herbstreit’s kindness keeps showing up in moments that matter most.