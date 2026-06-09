Kirk Herbstreit Takes Up $200 Side Gig During Football Off-Season: “Find Me”

While the entire footballing world is waiting for action to return on the field, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has discovered a side hustle to keep himself occupied. With no college football until late August, the fans don’t have to wait for that long to connect with the former Buckeye. They can get him to send a personalized video for just $200.

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“Hi! I’m now available on @BookCameo!” Herbstreit announced the news on his official X handle. “If you’re looking for a Father’s Day shoutout, a birthday, a pick-me-up for someone, whatever you got, let me know on Cameo. You never know, but Peter might even make a ‘cameo’ himself in my video for you. Looking forward to seeing what you have for me! Find me here.”

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Beyond the link to book a $200 personal video, Herbstreit’s Cameo page also shows how active he’s been on the platform since joining on May 20. In just two weeks, he has posted five videos on the page, primarily birthday and graduation wishes for Ohio State fans. As promised, his famous dog, Peter, made a cameo in one of the videos, joined by his other dogs, Mitch and Beau.

Peter is Herbstreit’s golden retriever and a famous companion on his College Game Day and NFL broadcasts. It became the analyst’s travel mate after the demise of his former golden retriever, Ben, who died at age 10 in November 2024. To Herbstreit, it is more than just flaunting his pet to the world. Traveling with one of his dogs makes him feel more at home and less lonely.

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As far as Cameo is concerned, it’s not about money for Herbstreit. The ESPN analyst has always sought new ways to connect with fans in his illustrious broadcasting career. After playing as a quarterback for Ohio State and picking up a business degree in 1993, he began his sports broadcasting career at WBNS. Not long after, he was hired by ESPN as a college football sideline analyst. And the following year, he was promoted to a lead analyst role on College GameDay and has remained there ever since.

Today, the award-winning analyst is the voice on ABC’s Saturday night primetime games, ESPN’s Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football. With these companies, his annual earnings are estimated to be around $18 million, per the New York Post. According to Yahoo Sports, he is worth $10 million as of 2025.

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His contract with Amazon Prime Video and ESPN ends after the 2026/2027 season, but he has expressed his willingness to continue in all his roles after this contract expires.

You can also find other football personalities on Cameo

Cameo was designed to help celebrities connect with fans. Besides Herbstreit, you can also connect with current and former CFB head coaches. Oregon HC Dan Lanning can send you a congratulatory message or a birthday wish for $100. Former LSU HC Ed Orgeron charges a similar amount.

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Then there are the likes of Jon Gruden, Antonio Brown, and Mike Gundy. Former players are a little expensive. Miami legend Michael Irvin charges $400, while Ray Lewis charges $250.