Kirk Herbstreit Turns Heads With Wholesome Gesture for College Football Community on Saturday

There had been speculations that Kirk Herbstreit might finally slow down. After all, his calendar looks like a logistical miracle. From calling Thursday Night Football on Amazon, analyzing NFL Draft prospects, and, of course, being the cornerstone of ESPN’s College GameDay. But Kirk buried all that chatter. He announced he’s sticking with all three of his major gigs for the 2025 season, so don’t expect him to disappear from your screens anytime soon. But the busiest man in college football equally makes time for the simple pleasures in life.

ESPN decided to shake things up by pairing Herbstreit with Nick Saban, bringing them together to anchor the network’s first- and second-day coverage. And while Kirk may spend his nights dissecting X’s and O’s with Saban, he ensures making time for his favourite team. Get to know the team: Peter, Theo, Beau(the newest addition to the clan and Peter’s half-brother), and Mitch—three adorable pups that have stolen the hearts of spectators way beyond the realm of the football universe. Herbstreit has never been shy about his affection for pups, and the CFB community knows how difficult Ben’s untimely demise was for Kirk. He was also very open about the heartache and shared tributes with all of Ben’s well-wishers. Ben was a familiar face at College GameDay, and now Theo and Beau are taking up their elder brother’s role.

These pups are the MVPs of the Herbstreit clan, and their personalities radiate each time Kirk gives a peek at their lives on social media. From silly shenanigans in the backyard to extended walks, donning adorable scarves, and wagging tails. Kirk Herbstreit’s newest post, yet again, shows his adorable furry friends. The picture is of Peter, Theo, Beau, and Mitch lounging on the back of his Ford Raptor. The caption? “Saturday morning walks- If ya can’t have @CollegeGameDay, this is a close 2nd!” It should come as no shock that even some of Kirk’s most brutal critics can’t help but melt whenever a photo with his puppies appears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Herbstreit (@kirkherbstreit) Expand Post

Kirk’s regular updates make us feel included in this furry little fan club. For so many of us, Herbstreit is College GameDay. He’s the voice we think of on crisp autumn Saturdays, the man who gets us stoked for the day’s biggest games. And so, when he confesses that a plain dog walk is only a close second to the charged ambiance of GameDay, it says much. It makes us remember that even the most celebrated personalities have plain delights. It’s a reminder that life is not always center stage and the spotlight.

Fans show up for Herbie’s Pack

When Kirk Herbstreit posted that photo of his dogs in the bed of his Ford Raptor, fans flooded the comments section. It seemed they all collectively decided to take a timeout from arguing over playoff rankings and just enjoy some good, wholesome, tail-wagging material. One fan wrote, “What a beautiful bunch of golden nuggets.” Well, who doesn’t enjoy the view of a bunch of golden fur babies soaking up a Saturday morning with their favorite human?

Another fan chimed in, “@collegegameday, sorry you’re definitely second here.” And, “Better than College Game Day!” It’s like, sure, GameDay is great, but the happiness and love that you receive from your pups? That’s on a whole other level.

The puppies have a cult of their own. Some admirers of these canine crew thanked Kirk for making them forget about their frantic schedule. “Thank you for always sharing them with us all. They always bring a smile to my face.” In a world that sometimes gets overwhelming or chaotic, those updates are like a breath of fresh air.