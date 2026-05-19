“Kiss My A**”: Mario Cristobal Warns Miami Agents as Jeremiah Smith’s $10M Transfer Value Sends Shockwaves

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Since then, the buzz started around him. Toney even proved his caliber as he recorded 10 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown against the Hoosiers, and his 109 receptions extended his single-season program record. For Cristobal, Toney’s rise is proof that real numbers should follow real production, not just early hype.

Cristobal has brought in various top players into his team, like Carson Beck, with a $4 million NIL, which makes sense as he was a solid player during his time at Georgia. He even got Cam Ward from Washington State for NIL around $2 million, and this guy proved his worth going no.1 overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

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Miami’s pursuit of Jackson Cantwell shows how far programs will go for top prospects in the NIL era. Reports indicate his incoming NIL package could sit near the $2 million mark, making him one of the highest‑valued true freshmen in the country. For Cristobal, that kind of money is a bet on future impact, not an instant reward for something already achieved. Even rumors around Jeremiah Smith getting offered $10 million to enter the portal tell a very different story.

Mario Cristobal’s push for Jeremiah Smith

When rumors surface that a star like Jeremiah Smith could command $10 million to enter the portal, Cristobal’s message to agents feels even more pointed. For a program like Miami, used to paying top players to chase titles, Smith’s reported offer shows how NIL has turned one‑year transfers into full‑blown bidding wars.

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Now, what’s interesting is that when talking about this, Miami was seen as one of the biggest possible options if Jeremiah Smith had decided to enter the transfer portal. Since he is from Florida, the Hurricanes were already a major part of his recruitment during high school. In fact, before choosing Ohio State, Smith came very close to joining Miami and nearly changed his decision on signing day.

Another reason people connected Miami to Smith is that the program has built a reputation for spending heavily on top players since head coach Mario Cristobal arrived.

Now heading into the 2026 season, Jeremiah Smith is already being talked about as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Many experts believe he could become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, which is why offers like a $10 million transfer deal make sense in today’s market.

NIL and transfers have made college football feel like a business, not just a game. Mario Cristobal wants his players to earn money by playing well first, not by hype. When big names like Jeremiah Smith can get $10 million to move, Cristobal’s warning to agents suddenly feels louder and more serious.