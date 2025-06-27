Known as ‘Ohio Mr. Football,’ Michigan RB Explains Snubbing Ryan Day’s OSU Offer to Join Archrival

Imagine being a native of Ohio and declining an offer from the CFB heavyweight OSU in favor of its archrival. That is exactly the case of this particular 4-star RB, who had offers from the biggest players in the sport to join them. However, he picked Michigan, Ohio State’s age-old arch nemesis. This was shocking after a pretty lofty title was bestowed on him, naming him as Ohio’s best prep footballer of the year. Ryan Day’s loss is a big win for Sherrone Moore, as this key talent is expected to be one of the stars of the RB room.

“Some of my friends are big O-State fans & so is my Papa. But he’s going to start rooting for Michigan,” said Wolverines elite RB Jordan Marshall to On3, when he announced his commitment to Michigan over OSU. He was the No. 12 RB in the class of 2024, per 247Sports, and the No. 7 prospect in Ohio. The Ohio Mr. Football title is an extremely prestigious honor given to the state’s high-school prospects, voted on by the AP. Marshall won the award in 2023 for his senior season numbers of 1550 yards, 21 total TDs (rushing and receiving). But unfortunately, even after visits to Columbus, the Buckeyes lost him to the Wolverines.

With key contributors leaving the Wolverines’ RB room, OSU will now face Marshall, who has now become a leader of the rushing attack. He spoke about his motivations for passing on Ohio State in a June 26 episode of Maize Mad Man. “I did not grow up a fan of Ohio State. I grew up a fan of Georgia. My dad’s from Georgia, grew up a fan, would watch them all the time with my dad,” Marshall said. “When I got the offer, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, it’s Ohio State. Like, cool,” the RB said, with a purposeful monotone voice to show his long-standing disinterest in the program.

He remained unenthusiastic as he described his thoughts about OSU’s offer. “I got my home state, but I’ve never been like, obsessed. Or like, ‘this is where I want to go play.’ It’s always just kind of been ‘bleh’ to me. And I was like, ‘but I’m going to give them a fair chance,’” he added. Living in Cincinnati, Marshall knew how famous and loved the program was in his circles. “It’s a really good program, really good school. Obviously, being from Ohio, you hear all this stuff, all your friends are. But sometimes, you just got to do what’s best for you,” Marshall said, settling back to his usual energy,

Marshall has a mighty task ahead of him. But it’s one he’s gearing up for pretty well. Marshall will replace the production of Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings. He will be joined by Alabama transfer Justice Haynes, forming one of the most lethal RB duos entering the 2025 season.

What do Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes bring to the Michigan RB room?

Jordan Marshall and Haynes call themselves ‘Law and Order.’ Marshall played very few games last season, but got an opportunity to start in the ReliaQuest Bowl. In that game, Marshall hauled in 100 yards and 23 carries and also earned the MVP award. That marked the start of what the talented RB can bring to the table. Marshall comes with a prep career total of a whopping 6,196 all-purpose yards and 80 total TDs. That’s the potential the RB is expected to unleash in his first season, taking a bigger responsibility for the Wolverines’ rushing game.

He, along with Haynes, will back up Bryce Underwood. The former Alabama player was the No. 1 RB in the transfer portal. Haynes rushed for 448 yards and scored 7 TDs in 2024. Michigan’s run game will still need a lot of work done, but people are acknowledging the potential the room holds. Athlon Sports ranks the Wolverines’ RB room as the 10 best in the country. It is inexperienced, but elite players like Marshall will soon lift it through the ranks once the season starts.

Marshall joins Charles Woodson as another OSU target who played for Michigan in college. When he does line up on the field in the highly charged atmosphere of the OSU-Michigan game, he sure will be a hot debate among fans! The Wolverines will be keen to see Marshall test the strength of the Ohio State Buckeyes’ defence.