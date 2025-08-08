Known for Her Gameday Fits, Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Busts Big Fashion Myth Ahead of 2025 Season

Famous for her game-day glam, Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian turned heads all of last season. From a burnt orange leather skirt to an all-white denim cowgirl look, she brought fashion heat to the sidelines. Even after welcoming baby Amays in April, Loreal, 39, hasn’t missed a beat. Yes, she’s been spotted in Atlanta rocking a bold zebra-print fit and later stunned in a sleek denim minidress. But back in her favorite jeans, she’s owning both the pre and post baby glow. And style? She’s got it on lock. However, this time, the fashionista known for her killer fits turned into a myth-breaker.

We all know the faux pas around wearing the same outfit twice right? For some influencers, it’s a fashion felony. But not for Loreal Sarkisian. On August 7th, the style-savvy first lady of Texas football took to Instagram to shut that myth down. Rocking an eye-catching all-white look, she declared, “Fashion Girlies, please cancel this myth.” Then she doubled down, saying, “Okay, guys, the idea that you cannot wear something more than once, especially after you take a picture in it, is total BS. I am living proof of re-wearing.” However, she didn’t leave it at that.

Interestingly, she stomped all over it in style. In her August 7 IG post, she stated, “Let’s end the myth right now ‼️ Yes, you can re-wear your clothes, accessories, shoes, and dresses. Style isn’t about how new it is, it’s about how you wear it. If it’s comfortable and makes you feel amazing, wear it again… and again.” Showing off a stunning all-white outfit she’s rocked for 6–7 years, Loreal reminded fans that real fashion isn’t about labels. It’s about confidence. “Please repurpose your items,” she wrote, while breaking down how she’s styled the same fit in different ways: as a tunic, a dress, with sneakers or heels, for errands or events. So, “The whole point is not the Gucci, the Birkin… it’s that you can re-wear your items.” But don’t get it twisted. Loreal still rocks luxury like no other.

With football season around the corner, she kicked off the week in serious style, flaunting an Adidas x Gucci collab dress while her personal makeup artist gave her a flawless touch-up. “Hello Monday ✨,” she wrote on Instagram. Although soon enough, that blue will be swapped for burnt orange as she gets game-day ready in true Loreal fashion. But where did this fashion journey begin?

A former collegiate athlete turned celebrity stylist, Loreal Sarkisian has always embraced bold self-expression. Over time, that passion evolved into something deeper. Well, for Loreal, fashion became more than just style. It became a way to empower. And that vision led to the launch of XOLO, a purpose-driven brand built on confidence, identity, and the power of showing up as your best self. Following that, Loreal shared an empowering message for women navigating self-doubt.

Loreal Sarkisian’s latest power move

Loreal Sarkisian posted an Instagram message on July 17 that resonated beyond fashion. Rocking a sleek denim one-piece, she paired that confidence with raw honesty, speaking directly to women battling self-doubt. “The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow, and get better,” she wrote. “One of the most courageous things you can do is identify yourself, know who you are, and believe in where you’d like to go… XOLO.” So, it wasn’t just a caption. It was a mission statement from someone who’s been through the bad times.

Then in April 2025, Loreal welcomed her son. Since then, she’s been balancing motherhood, faith, and fashion without skipping a beat. Whether it’s designer heels or diaper bags, she’s carried both with purpose. And through it all, she’s continued to grow XOLO as a movement designed to help women rediscover their power and walk boldly in their truth.

Loreal’s drive comes from a place of real pain and healing. She’s inspired by the women who seem composed, yet are in her words, “dying on the inside.” So, her message? You’re not alone. “I have not always been perfect,” she admitted. “But being strong in my faith has grounded me.” Now, as the stylish powerhouse builds a mindset rooted in strength and purpose, we can expect even more inspiration and encouragement from her in the seasons ahead.