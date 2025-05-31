Known for Quiet Generosity, Adam Sandler Joins Lane Kiffin’s Daughter’s Emotional Cause for Her Departed Friend

Heartbreak gave way to purpose. After 19-year-old rising tennis star Braun Levi’s untimely death by a drunk driver just weeks before graduation, grief reached deep into the hearts of those who knew him—and even those who didn’t. Presley Kiffin, daughter of football coach Lane Kiffin, honored his memory with words, “To the best heart and soul, we love you always and forever,” she wrote. But refusing to let his light dim, she was willing to do a lot more.

Presley sprung into action by supporting the Levi family with the Live Like Braun Foundation in any way she could. The virtual memorial empowers young people to embrace Braun’s passionate approach to life. A heartfelt description on the website reads, “Braun was a ray of sunshine, a guiding light for all who knew him, and everyone’s best friend. To Live Like Braun is to love deeply, give freely, be endlessly curious, and live every day to the fullest. LLB 💙💛”. From merchandise sales and unique surfboard collaborations to direct community aid, everything reflects Braun’s impact even after he left.

Unable to stop himself, even Adam Sandler—whose selfie with the Loyola High School senior has been making the rounds on social media lately—contributed to the cause. As per a photo shared by the foundation’s official Instagram page, the actor was seen wearing a ‘Live like Braun’ cap. The caption to the post read, “True legends Live Like Braun! @adamsandler knows how to do it! Send us your coolest picture in your LLB merch💛 LIVE LIKE BRAUN💛”. Soon after, Presley also shared the post on her Instagram story in an effort to multiply the message.

Braun’s sister, Adelle, on the other hand, has also been battling a silent war. Left alone to take care of her parents, she’s trying her best to be the pillar of strength. “I will spend the rest of my life striving to live with the same heart, strength, and kindness that you’ve shown these past 19 years,” she wrote on Instagram for her little brother. Braun’s close friend, Crowley Sullivan, also shared some heartbreaking words of his own: “I don’t even know what’s to say right now. You are my friend, my brother, my family, but more importantly, you are a way of life. You pushed every single day of your life to make it the best day ever. You impacted every single person you interacted with in such a positive and unique way that you truly made a difference in this world.”

As for Adam Sandler, his heart for charitable work has been extensive and longstanding. He’s known for generous donations worldwide, famously gifting 400 PlayStation consoles to victims of the Israel-Lebanon conflict. He’s participated in numerous fundraising efforts, including VH1 and eBay auctions, and the “America: A Tribute to Heroes” telethon for 9/11 victims. Sandler also performs at events like “Night of Too Many Stars” to benefit Autism Speaks. Sandler’s support also spans a number of organizations, including the Animal Rescue Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Stand Up To Cancer, Toys for Tots, the ENOUGH Project, and Life Rolls On Foundation, among others.

This ongoing commitment significantly boosts these organizations’ impact, demonstrating his passion for philanthropy through diverse channels and causes.

Adam Sandler’s tribute to championing good causes

Adam Sandler is a true people’s person who knows exactly how to honor someone’s legacy with heartfelt respect and genuine care. Netflix’s Hubie Halloween, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, included a touching tribute to Cameron Boyce in the end credits.

It reads: “In loving memory of Cameron Boyce. Gone way too soon, and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day.”

Cameron Boyce, who played Sandler’s son in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, died at age 20 from epilepsy complications. Sandler shared his grief on Instagram: “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us.”