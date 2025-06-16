Kobe Bryant’s Family Member Names B1G Powerhouse as Likely College Football Destination

Before we get into the future of college football, let’s pay homage to a legend. Kobe Bryant wasn’t just a 5-time NBA champ or an 18-time All-Star. He was a mentality. The “Mamba” mindset wasn’t exclusive to basketball. It became a blueprint for excellence in any arena. The NBA MVP lived for the work, the grind, and the legacy. And that legacy, as it turns out, might soon touch down in the Big Ten, not in the hardwood court but on the grassy turf of college football.

“He always made me feel special when I was with him,” the young rising star said of Kobe Bryant. “My uncle was a great player. At the same time, I knew he wanted me to make my own name. He laid the foundation for me. I’m just grateful.”

On June 15, On3Recruits posted a “FONG BOMB” stating, “On3’s @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Oregon to land 5-star safety Jett Washington🦆 Washington is the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.” Jett Washington is the son of Kobe Bryant’s older sister. But it isn’t just bloodline that made the 6’5”, 200-pounder out of Bishop Gorman the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Jett Washington, now entering his senior high school year, is carrying both the weight of a name and the armor of potential. And while whispers of pressure come with being Kobe Bryant’s kin, his game screams composure. He posted a program-high five interceptions, 38 tackles, and a state title last season as a junior. And he’s carving out his own path as 247Sports’ No. 27 player and the No. 3 safety in the 2026 cycle. Now, he’s trimming his top schools down to two blue-blood programs.

Oregon’s currently one of the top two schools. “Yea them and Alabama for sure,” he told On3. Still, Jett Washington’s visit to Eugene earlier this month may have propelled the momentum for Dan Lanning and co. “My time in Eugene was great!” he said. “What continues to excite me is what Dan Lanning is building and the connection I have with the coaches.” Steve Wiltfong didn’t mince words either, saying, “I think the Ducks are standing No. 1.”

Also, this Kobe Bryant bloodline isn’t a one-position wonder. He’s the kind of athlete who could line up anywhere on defense or even on offense as a receiver. He’s a legit two-sport freak who also helped Gorman win a state title in basketball. So if Dan Lanning and the Ducks get him, it could be a game-changer for 2026, which just welcomed another elite commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dan Lanning and the Ducks land a big 2026 commitment

Jett Washington may be the crown jewel for Dan Lanning, but the Ducks are already stacking gold. On Friday, Oregon landed 4-star WR Messiah Hampton. The top-ranked player out of New York and No. 14 WR in the nation chose Eugene over Michigan, Miami, and Penn State. That connection with wide receivers coach Ross Douglas was the deciding factor. “Since day one me and him been working together. I just trust him to develop me,” he said.

Messiah Hampton had to grind harder than most prospects. He came to Monroe High School with no scholarship offers. But it became a breakthrough phase. “I came to Monroe a sad, depressed kid, mad at the world,” he said. “I’m leaving blessed, happy, and filled with the Holy Spirit.” His commitment boosted Oregon to No. 8 in the 2026 national rankings, boasting nine commits, and Jett Washington may possibly be next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

2025 may be filled with doubts for Dan Lanning as of now, but Oregon is building a strong future. The Ducks aren’t just quacking anymore. They’re hunting for high-caliber playmakers in the likes of Kobe Bryant’s bloodline.