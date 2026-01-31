Kristen Saban Gets Emotional Over Special Moment With Her Son After Making Hilarious Nick Saban Confession

For Kristen Saban, daughter of legendary coach Nick Saban, a simple moment watching her son read has become a cherished memory, highlighting her journey through motherhood. She posted a special moment on social media, highlighting the unbreakable bond with her son.

Kristen Saban spends quality time with her son, James Nickolas Setas, reading him bedtime stories. She sat by his side, watching him read his book, and encouraged him, saying, “Good job.” Kristen posted this special moment on Instagram with a beautiful caption that reads, “I think this might be my favorite age. 🥹”

Kristen Saban loves celebrating every small moment with her son. It could be a series of pictures from his 5th birthday last year, or from Mother’s Day, playing at a trampoline park, and walking hand in hand. She even encourages James to follow his dreams. In 2024, she posted a funny video suggesting she wanted him to play in the NFL.

The video caption read, “Us in 10 years after we both have boys so we can raise the next NFL QB/TE duo.” She wrote a caption saying, “Is this my future?”

She keeps posting pictures of him sleeping, with stories like “His Little Freckles,” and their playful photo attempts that fail miserably, as James often rolls off during them. She even captioned this chaotic moment in her IG story, saying, “Pls take one pic with me.”

Kristen Saban joyfully welcomed her son James during a very challenging period. During the COVID-19 outbreak, she wasn’t able to have her mother, Miss Terry Saban, by her side. Although they stayed connected through FaceTime, she truly missed her mother’s comforting presence. The moment was filled with even more emotion because her pregnancy journey had its fair share of difficulties.

She went through an IVF journey to conceive and calls her son a “miracle.” That’s exactly why their connection is stronger. She even advocated for mothers to have access to IVF treatments to experience parenthood when Alabama threatened IVF access. Back in 2023, she even posted an IG story in support of it. Though she didn’t mention James’s name, the timeline stated it all.

“Protect IVF in Alabama. This affects so many people trying to start a family physically, emotionally, and financially. I had my own experience with IVF six years ago,” Kristen said.

Now that all adversity is behind her, she is enjoying her motherhood journey while taking funny shots at Nick Saban.

Kristen Saban takes a funny dig at Nick Saban

Kristen Saban and Nick Saban always had an emotionally close relationship. But it took a wild, funny turn when she posted a story on IG sharing a meme that reads, “How it feels to be a girl with your dad’s personality.” What’s funny is a macho man wearing a pink princess dress.

She grew up watching him mentor students and often went to games with him. Kristen also worked on Alabama’s football program as a student assistant while he was coaching.

Even Nick Saban supported her through tough times, from pregnancy to career choices. Before becoming Mercedes-Benz Birmingham’s marketing director, she was a sales assistant for the Tennessee Titans, then moved into PR and marketing. She later joined Nick Saban’s Kids Foundation full-time and now sits on its board. Her father was her role model, and Kristen often praised him on social media.

“From then ➡️ to now. You’ve always been my biggest supporter, and I, yours. Happy Father’s Day to the best father a girl could ever ask for. ❤️,” Kristen said in a Father’s Day tribute in 2021.

From her career path to her social media humor, Kristen’s tribute shows that while she may have her father’s personality, she’s built a legacy all her own.