KSU’s Dylan Edwards Spotted in Alarming State at Airport After Chris Klieman Confirms Injury

ByAfreen Kabir

Aug 24, 2025 | 10:13 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

Kansas State’s much-hyped debut ended up being a series of busts. The biggest blow to the team came barely minutes into the first quarter, as Dylan Edwards muffed a punt and hurt his ankle. The star of the Wildcats’ offense left the game without getting a chance to show his brilliance. We know KSU fans will be hoping to see their RB1 back on the field soon, but his current status doesn’t look so good.

An RB needs his legs to power him through that field. Edwards, as of now, doesn’t have his most crucial tools functioning at par. While we still don’t know the extent of the ankle injury, it was confirmed by Chris Klieman twice now. They’ll need him back up and running so that losses can be nipped right in the bud. But given the rehab he’s going through to mend the injury, fans should have a legitimate cause for concern.

Edwards was spotted in a walking boot at the Dublin airport, making his way back home. The young RB, who came in with a formidable 546 rushing yards as a backup to DJ Giddens last year, was going to be Klieman’s best man in the backfield this year. The HC said after the game, “They told me after the first couple of plays he was no longer available.” How is the KSU offense now going to plan a way ahead with their trump card out of the picture?

Can Kansas State survive without Dylan Edwards, or is their season already in jeopardy?

