Congratulations Pour in as Mississippi State Football Coach Officiates the Wedding of Their Kicker

Mississippi State kicker Kyle Ferrie had unique plans for the bye week, one that involved walking down the aisle with his sweetheart, Sierra Sacco. On Sunday, the duo shared that personal milestone on social media, and fans couldn’t be happier.

“Bye week activities… I love my wife and so thankful that God gave me her.” Kyle shared. But the place kicker didn’t forget the officiant, who was none other than special teams coordinator Cliff Odom.

“So thankful I play for a coach who is way more than a coach. He’s a friend and a mentor. Now he’s also an officiant😂,” Kyle shared on X.

Coach Odom reposted that post, expressing his delight after being bestowed with such an honor. Their love story looks straight out of a teenage rom-com. A softball player at Mississippi State, Sierra Sacco, a prized center fielder, boasts top 10 totals in State history. Meanwhile, Kyle is a placekicker on the Bulldogs’ football roster, who holds a program record 55-yard long field goal.

As per their wedding website, one day, Kyle decided to attend the softball game, and the next day, they connected on social media. A budding friendship turned into a romance. The couple got engaged in May 2025, at the very heart of Mississippi State. Rocking champions in their respective sports, their proposal took place in the backdrop of the Davis Wade Stadium. Kyle went down on one knee as he popped open the ring case. Two months ago, Sierra Sacco described how her beau kept it all a secret.

“Oh, so he is just awesome,” Sacco said on Out of Left Field. “I love him to pieces. It was definitely unexpected. He did a great job just planning the whole thing, keeping it a secret from me, even had my best friend there, had my whole family there, had a whole after-party. So, just a whole bunch of emotions, and I love it.”

The support for each other is not new. Sierra, clad in a white outfit along with their group of friends, came to cheer Kyle. “@kyle__ferrie’s biggest fans!!”, she captioned with a wholesome caption. On her white dress, she also had a badge of Ferrie in his game-day attire. Months later, they celebrated Valentine’s together, holding each other’s hands. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my love🫶🏻,” Kyle wrote. Some fans have been following their journey for so long and have made sure to celebrate the couple.

Fans and teammates were cheering for the couple

Before netizens, it was Ferrie’s teammates who took to social media. Offensive lineman Alex Lopez shared his well-wishes. “👏👏.” While Safety Vic Sutton poured his congratulations through fire emojis. “🔥🔥.” They have seen Sierra being a constant supporter in the stands. When the Dawgs won on the road to Arkansas, Kyle capped off the 38-35 win with a loving embrace.

One fan sent his best wishes by writing, “So genuinely happy for you two! 💝 May God bless your marriage and may you love happily ever after! 🥰.” When the couple got engaged, Sierra added a photo that was heartwarming. So so grateful the Lord put Kyle in my life, and I cannot thank Him enough. He is the most selfless, caring, passionate, and funniest person I’ve ever met I can’t wait to spend a lifetime together.❤️❤️,” she wrote.

That’s why fans continued to cheer on for the couple. “Congratulations!!!! Hope you have a long and happy life together.” Another one commented, “Congratulations! Hope you have many years together! #HailState.” But do you know, Ferrie and Sacco have also planned a wedding party, but that’s happening next year.

As per the website, that’s happening on June 27, in Starkville, Mississippi. No doubt loved ones, teammates, and even Coach Odem will be present to make it another special day for the couple.