Ryan Day’s Coaching Connections Deliver OSU Key Myles Graham Replacement

With wide receiver Mylan Graham committing to Notre Dame, Ryan Day is now looking to add depth to the Buckeyes’ offense. That search has led the Buckeyes to LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker. Ohio State faced competition from Auburn, but Day got his player due to an advantage in his coaching room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ryan Day banked on his new wide receivers coach, Cortez Hankton, who previously coached Parker at LSU as the receivers coach and pass-game coordinator. Hankton joined the Buckeyes after Brian Hartline departed to become the head coach at the USF Bulls.

Parker’s commitment to LSU out of high school was primarily driven by the relationship he enjoyed with Hankton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“LSU came by and were one of my last offers. Coach Hankton offered me, and LSU has always been a dream school of mine; it’s the school I watched as I’ve grown up. Me getting that offer, it put some spark into my recruitment,” he had said in June 2022.

The wide receiver particularly enjoyed how Hankton envisioned his role in the team. It also helped that Coach Hankton was coming off a national championship with Georgia at the time.

“He showed us all the drills he does and how they apply to the real game and in practice. Overall, he impressed me. He’s a genuine person, too. He’s not just a coach. He’ll definitely help you in life in general. He played a lot for me in my decision to come to LSU. He definitely develops receivers, too,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he couldn’t realize his dream of getting LSU another national championship, he can now get one for himself at Ohio State. When Ryan Day hired Hankton, Parker moved to the portal. Although the program had to face some competition from Auburn, they eventually got their player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What does Parker bring to Ohio State?

A former four-star recruit and a top-50 wide receiver in the 2023 class, Parker’s pedigree and on-field output kept him highly sought after in the portal. At 5-foot-11, Parker mainly played as a slot receiver. There is another Buckeye connection with him. Parker comes from Lovejoy High School in Texas. Ohio State’s LB Payton Pierce also played for the same school.

While his production is a definite plus for the offense, Parker also provides critical depth at a position that saw five players leave for the portal. The exits included Bodpegn Miller, Damarion Witten, Mylan Graham, Quincy Porter, and Bryson Rodgers. To make matters worse, Porter and Graham joined Marcus Freeman at South Bend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Add to that the fact that Carnell Tate and Max Klare have moved to the pros, and the Buckeyes have a significantly depleted WR room. On the plus side, Jeremiah Smith is returning to lead the room, and Ryan Day has managed to add a few wide receivers to help with the depth. Chris Henry Jr. may also play a key role during his freshman year at Columbus.