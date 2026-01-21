Kyle Whittingam Close to Flipping ACC Commit Who Rejected Michigan Mere Days Ago – Report

Recruiting rarely pauses anymore. Even after a public commitment, conversations continue quietly, relationships keep growing, and programs decide how hard they are willing to push. That reality is shaping Michigan’s approach as its new staff looks beyond the transfer portal and into future high school cycles. That brings the focus to Kyle Whittingham, who has barely settled into his new role at Michigan Wolverines and is already being linked to one of the more closely watched recruitments in the 2027 class.

Only days after Amari Vickerson committed to the SMU Mustangs, Michigan has remained part of the conversation around his recruitment. The timing is what raised eyebrows. Vickerson’s pledge to SMU came after narrowing his finalists to Texas A&M, Texas, Michigan, Florida State, and the Mustangs, effectively ending Michigan’s pursuit on paper.

That decision, however, did not close every door. Vickerson is a 6-foot-3.5, 310-pound defensive lineman from Houston (Tex.) Cy Ranch, competing in Texas’ ultra-competitive 6A ranks. His size and interior presence made him a priority target throughout the process, and Michigan was firmly in the mix until the final decision went SMU’s way.

In December, Vickerson explained why SMU won out. “SMU was the best so far,” Vickerson said. “The more and more I come, the better and stronger my relationship with them gets. They want me to be the face of the class and of the program.”

For now, that commitment stands. Still, Michigan’s continued interest so soon after the decision has kept speculation alive.

There is also a personal layer to Vickerson’s recruitment. He is a Michigan State legacy, with his father Kevin having played there before an eight-year NFL career. While that history does not directly tie him to Michigan, it has long kept Big Ten programs attentive.

Those connections have helped keep communication channels open, even after the SMU commitment. According to sources cited during the recruitment, Michigan’s involvement has generated positive feedback, reinforcing the idea that this is not a recruitment that has gone cold.

That does not mean a flip is imminent. It does explain why Michigan remains relevant in the conversation.

Kyle Whittingham’s broader reset in Ann Arbor

The attention around Vickerson comes during a turbulent stretch for Michigan. After a 9–3 regular season, the program pivoted sharply by moving on from Sherrone Moore and hiring Whittingham, who spent 21 seasons at Utah and compiled a 177–88 record.

Now 66, Whittingham arrived with a clear plan. That plan has already shown results in the transfer portal, where Michigan assembled the nation’s No. 16-ranked class and earned an A-minus grade from CBS Sports. The Wolverines also retained quarterback Bryce Underwood, while adding offensive skill talent and reshaping the roster around his development.

Whittingham has been open about that focus. “He’s a young man, 17 years old. He didn’t turn 18 till mid-season,” Whittingham said of Underwood. “There’s some things in throwing mechanics and fundamentals to smooth out, and we’ve already got a good start on that.”

That developmental mindset extends to recruiting. Michigan’s 2027 class currently sits just outside the top 10 nationally, and interior defensive line remains an area of emphasis.

Right now, SMU holds Amari Vickerson’s commitment. There is no official flip, no announced visit change, and no public shift in stance from the prospect. What exists instead is continued interest, ongoing communication, and a staff in Ann Arbor that has shown it will not disengage quickly.

For Whittingham, this is part of the rebuild. Identify priorities, keep relationships alive, and apply pressure selectively. Whether that approach ultimately changes Vickerson’s decision remains to be seen.

What is clear is that Michigan is not done recruiting him. And in modern college football, that alone is enough to keep a story alive.