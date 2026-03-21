Kyle Whittingham Accused of $13.5M ‘Violation’ as Former Program Releases Final Documents

It’s an understatement to say that Utah was upset about how Kyle Whittingham’s departure from the program panned out. What was supposed to be a “graceful retirement” turned into a messy divorce, with the former Utes head coach taking assistants and players with him to his new gig at Michigan. Now, newly released documents suggest that it could jeopardize the $13.5 million ‘transition bonus’ Whittingham was paid to ensure a smooth exit.

“The University felt that your involvement with recruiting our football coaches and staff to Michigan was contrary to the terms of your employment agreement, which requires you to assist with a smooth and successful transition of the football program to the new head coach and his coaching staff,” read the January email sent to Whittingham by Mark Harlan.

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Moreover, it also noted Utah’s disappointment over Whittingham’s Michigan job, writing, “As you know, the University was disappointed by your actions last month.”

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After a 10-win regular season, Whittingham confirmed his intention to continue coaching at Utah. But he demanded a financial raise and a $20 million NIL pool. However, the two sides failed to agree on a new deal. So, nine days after his return announcement, Whittingham announced his resignation. But the coach received a calculated exit package worth $13.5 million as a “transition bonus.” The school agreed to pay it in three installments over the next two years under the Fourth Amendment.

Whittingham has already received the first bonus installment of $8 million. But here’s the accusation: Utah claims he violated the Fourth Amendment, arguing he didn’t properly hand over the program to Morgan Scalley.

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“As consideration for the transition bonus, Coach Whittingham agrees that he will work with the University and its Athletics Departments to facilitate a smooth and successful transition of the Football Program to the incoming head coach of the Football Program and his coaching staff,” read the Fourth Amendment.

All of this is connected to how aggressively Whittingham raided his former program to build a staff at Ann Arbor. In total, six position coaches left the Utes for the Wolverines, including the offensive coordinator and the head strength coach. If that wasn’t bad enough, multiple key players and high-profile recruits followed Whittingham to Michigan.

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Despite all that, Utah didn’t want a lengthy court challenge, so it paid the first installment. But “future payments of the Transition Bonus will be paid pursuant to the ongoing terms of the fourth amendment.”

Kyle Whittingham is set to receive $4 million in January 2027, followed by $1.5 million in January 2028. But for now, those payments are a waiting game. Still, the reason behind his decision to end a 21-year tenure for a five-year, $41 million contract is not clear.

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Why Kyle Whittingham decided to part ways

For a moment, it looked like Kyle Whittingham wasn’t going anywhere. In fact, on December 2, his agent, Bruce Tollner, announced that he would not retire. But there was a condition to reach a new agreement.

This disagreement is likely why negotiations took center stage. Whittingham pushed for a significant raise of $1.6 million. He was seeking to bump his compensation to $9 million in 2026 and $9.6 million in 2027.

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Besides that, he requested $20 million in NIL support and a $2 million increase to the assistant coaching pool. But this demand didn’t sit well with Utah, as they had a different vision for the future. That included Morgan Scalley stepping into greater control. With a revised deal, Utah handed Scalley authority over roster management, recruiting, and staffing decisions. That power shift ultimately proved to be a sticking point.

Then, on December 12, Utah and Kyle Whittingham reached a breaking point, with neither side willing to budge.