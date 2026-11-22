Andrew Marsh had become a reliable option for Michigan’s passing game long before Saturday’s meeting with UCLA. He led the Wolverines with 48 catches and was second on the team with 459 receiving yards through 10 games.

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But when Michigan took the field against the fourth-ranked Bruins, its leading receiver was nowhere to be found. The reason, though, had little to do with football.

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Marsh missed Michigan’s 18-16 triple-overtime win over UCLA on November 21 after the program learned he was facing a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure. Head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed the decision after the game.

“We thought that he warranted a game suspension, and Andrew agreed,” Whittingham said. “It’s unfortunate, and it’s bad judgment, but I think a one-game suspension was probably very fair to put behind this.”

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Whittingham didn’t go into the details of the case. He also stopped short of guaranteeing that Marsh would return for Michigan’s regular-season finale against Ohio State on November 28. For now, though, the expectation is that the receiver will be available.

“That’s the plan, to be determined,” Whittingham said. “It’s still an ongoing process, if new things come to light. But as we sit here tonight, I would expect that he’d be back next week.”

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That qualification is important. Michigan has made its decision based on what it currently knows, but the legal issue hasn’t been resolved. Marsh is scheduled to appear for arraignment and pretrial proceedings on December 2, four days after the Buckeyes game.

The case stems from an incident reported to the Pittsfield Township Police Department in February. According to the department’s November 19 statement, a female food delivery driver contacted police after making a delivery to a residence in the township.

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According to her statement to police, the man came to the door wearing a blanket but had no clothes on underneath. As she walked away, he opened it to reveal himself, police said.

She later allegedly received a message from the customer commenting on her appearance and asking her to come back to the property. Officers subsequently spoke with the resident, an 18-year-old male, and identified him as the suspect.

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The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a misdemeanor indecent exposure complaint on October 14. Marsh was identified through court records after the police statement was released.

Michigan had said earlier in the week that it had only just learned of the incident.

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“We were just made aware of an incident involving Andrew Marsh,” a UM spokesperson said. “We will continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available…”

The Wolverines then entered Saturday without Marsh and already knew they would be missing JJ Buchanan, who suffered a shoulder injury against Oregon on November 14 and is now expected to miss the remainder of the season.

That left Bryce Underwood with a much younger group of pass-catchers against a UCLA defense that had not lost a game all season. Whittingham said Michigan adjusted its approach rather than abandoning the passing game.

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“We didn’t completely scrap the throw game, obviously,” Kyle Whittingham said. Instead, the head coach relied on his five freshman players, including Travis Johnson, and “tailored things to their skill set.”

The numbers showed how much the Wolverines leaned on the ground game. Savion Hiter carried 26 times for 104 yards, while Underwood completed 11 of 24 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan ultimately finished with 247 total yards, well below UCLA’s 296, but made the plays it needed when the game reached overtime. Now the attention turns to Columbus.

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Michigan faces Ohio State on November 28 in the final game of the regular season, and Whittingham currently expects Marsh to be back. However, not everyone is satisfied with the head coach’s disciplinary decisions.

That plan could still change. Whittingham made clear that the situation remains under review if new information emerges. However, the chances of it happening before the Ohio State game are slim since his arraignment is scheduled much after the team travels to Columbus.