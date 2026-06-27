Kyle Whittingham Adds Ex-ACC Staffer to Key Michigan Role

When Kyle Whittingham arrived in Ann Arbor, he didn’t patch together a staff from different systems. He brought a long-tested blueprint from Utah. Now, that blueprint has another new piece after Michigan added someone from Southern Methodist University (SMU), an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) member, to its personnel department. Alec Bailey announced his move from SMU to Michigan on X on June 27, 2026.

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“Extremely blessed and excited to share that I have accepted a position as a Recruiting Analyst with the University of Michigan! Beyond grateful for this opportunity and thrilled to take this next step in my career with such a prestigious program. #GoBlue.”

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The 25-year-old worked in recruiting and personnel operations at SMU, so his ACC ties give Michigan another staff member familiar with talent pipelines in Texas and the Southeast. The regions have become battlegrounds for elite QBs, receivers, and DBs. Bailey’s background fits Michigan’s plan to recruit nationally rather than relying solely on Midwest roots.

Bailey played WR at Hendrix, giving him credibility to recruit elite receivers—a Michigan priority. Because of the lack of quality, the team’s WRs dropped 14 passes in just five games last year, the highest in FBS.

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Whittingham’s biggest move after taking over Michigan was bringing in offensive coordinator Jason Beck from Utah. Beck’s offenses have been aggressive and efficient. Under Beck, Utah averaged 41 points and 483 yards per game—a blueprint Michigan hopes to replicate.

“Well, first of all, fired up about what they bring to the table,” Whittingham said about his UM hires on Urban Meyer’s Triple Option podcast. “The offensive staff, we finished fourth in the nation last year in scoring at Utah and second [in] rushing, fifth in total offense. Jason Beck is the architect of that offense. It’s a user-friendly offense. In this day and age, with the portal and you’re getting 40, 50 new guys in your team, you better have an offense in the defensive scheme.”

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Apart from that, Whittingham added QBs coach Koy Detmer Jr., receivers coach Micah Simon, and tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham from Utah. Assistant receivers coach Marques Hagans came from Penn State, while offensive line assistant Mike Lynch joined from Nevada. Together, they bring familiarity with Beck’s system, reducing transition time during the first season. Retaining some prior staff preserves continuity while new hires learn Beck’s system.

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Kyle Whittingham opens up on retaining coaches from the Sherrone Moore era

Whittingham didn’t completely clean out the building. He kept running backs coach Tony Alford and defensive line coach Lou Esposito. Both are recruiters with deep Midwest connections. Keeping them preserved relationships with current players and recruits while giving the new staff continuity in two critical position groups. Analyst Fred Jackson also remains involved with the running backs.

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“We kept three coaches from the previous staff,” Whittingham told Urban Meyer on the Triple Option podcast. “I thought it was important to have a bridge between the last staff and our staff. Those three guys, Tony Alford, first of all, the running back coach, terrific coach, outstanding recruiter. He’s put together maybe the best running back room in the country. I mean, he’s a guy that is a proven commodity.”

Defensively, Whittingham landed one of the offseason’s biggest wins by hiring coordinator Jay Hill. Hill built one of college football’s better defenses at BYU and has a reputation for confusing quarterbacks with disguised coverages and heavy pressure packages. Michigan also added defensive backs coach Jernaro Gilford, safeties coach Tyler Stockton, defensive ends coach Lewis Powell, and linebackers coach Alex Whittingham from the NFL.