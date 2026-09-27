Kyle Whittingham Admits One Major Concern is Hurting Michigan: “Gotta do Something About It”

The Michigan Wolverines ran out of luck in a bitter 20-19 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, blowing a late lead in the final seconds due to a glaring lack of discipline. Entering the game, Michigan ranked 127th nationally in defensive penalty yards per game. It is a clear sign that these self-inflicted wounds were bound to catch up with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham took the podium after the game, he admitted that one major concern is actively hurting Michigan: self-inflicted penalties. When reporters pressed him about the team’s recurring mental mistakes, specifically asking what he says to a player like Zeke Berry after a costly flag, Whittingham addressed the discipline issue head-on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I got to watch the film first and for all, and had people tell me that, you know, should have been or should, you know, who knows. But bottom line is we were penalized too much again today,” Whittingham said. “I think before today we were like somewhere in the middle of the country in penalties—50th or 60th, something like that, and now we’re probably back in the top 30 or 20. So it’s excessive, and we gotta do something about it. And it was a couple really costly ones, you know, particularly on that last drive.”

Whittingham made it clear that the Wolverines can’t afford to keep giving opponents extra opportunities, especially when the mistakes come at crucial moments. He plans to lean on repetitive coaching and make sure his players understand the consequences of those lapses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clearest example came during Iowa’s final game-winning drive. The Wolverines had the Hawkeyes backed up near midfield and were just one stop away from potentially ending the game.

Iowa threw an incomplete pass on a crucial third down that should have forced a fourth-down situation. Instead, Zeke Berry lost his composure and shoved a receiver near the sideline long after the play had ended. The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty handed Iowa 15 free yards and an automatic first down, completely changing the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than facing fourth down with its final drive potentially coming to an end, Iowa suddenly had another chance to move the chains. From there, the collapse was swift. The Hawkeyes marched down the field and punched in a 16-yard walk-off touchdown as time expired, stealing a 20-19 upset.

Michigan was flagged eight times for 75 yards against Iowa, and several of those mistakes came at the worst possible moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn’t simply a one-game problem, either. This penalty trend points to a systemic discipline issue rather than isolated bad luck. Heavy off-season player turnover and schematic adjustments have left the defense struggling with execution, leading to frequent technique flags and late-game fatigue errors.

While the Wolverines had briefly clawed their way toward the middle of the pack, the Iowa disaster showed that the issue remains a problem. And the penalties weren’t the only self-inflicted wounds ruining Michigan’s afternoon. The sloppy play extended to special teams as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coverage unit fell asleep and allowed Iowa’s Braeden Jackson to explode down the sideline for a massive 99-yard kickoff return touchdown in the first half. A play like that made an already difficult afternoon even tougher for the Wolverines.

This breakdown was not an isolated incident. Special teams lane discipline and coverage lapses have quietly plagued the Wolverines all season, turning what should be routine kicks into game-altering plays for opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Michigan has to pick up the pieces and get ready for a tough Big Ten matchup against Minnesota next week. The talent on this roster is undeniable, and when the Wolverines stay out of their own way, they can play like a powerhouse.

But as Whittingham made clear, talent alone can’t overcome repeated mental mistakes. If Michigan wants to keep its playoff goals alive, eliminating those costly errors has to be job No. 1.