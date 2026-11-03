Kyle Whittingham Angers Wolverines Fans With Latest Rivalry Remark About Michigan State

Head coach Kyle Whittingham found himself facing sharp criticism this week after his choice words ahead of Saturday’s rivalry game against Michigan State rubbed local supporters the wrong way.

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With the huge in-state rivalry matchup happening this Saturday, reporters bombarded Whittingham with questions about how he plans to handle the intense pressure and bad blood. So, instead of giving a typical, safe coach-speak answer, his response rubbed a lot of local fans the wrong way!

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When asked about the magnitude of the rivalry, Whittingham tried to strike a balance between respecting the game and keeping his players grounded, but his specific wording backfired. He told reporters, “I don’t want to paint or come across as that rivalries aren’t important. They are. This game is the Super Bowl, particularly for them, in my opinion. We don’t want to downplay it at all. I’m not trying to downplay it. But still, when all said and done, you got to keep everything in perspective,” Whittingham said in the presser.

The phrase that really set off a bomb with the Michigan fanbase was “particularly for them.” To a lot of Wolverines supporters, that felt incredibly patronizing, almost like he was calling Michigan State a “little brother” who has nothing better to look forward to all year.

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Fans felt like he was implying that while the game defines the Spartans’ entire season, it is just another ordinary Saturday on the calendar for Michigan, which is a big no-no in a rivalry this deep. This is not the first time Whittingham has frustrated the fanbase with his calm, almost detached approach to local traditions.

While his ‘Super Bowl’ comment was the immediate spark this week, it hit a nerve because fans were already sore over his past comments ranking Ohio State ahead of Michigan State. Because of that, a lot of people online are starting to label him as a bit passionless, worrying that his analytical mind prevents him from truly understanding the raw emotion and history behind the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

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To be fair to Whittingham, he is dealing with a massive learning curve right now because he has a whopping 55 new players on his roster who have never even experienced the Michigan State rivalry before. He actually admitted that he has been bringing in former Michigan players to talk to the team this week just to explain the historical nastiness and bad blood between the schools.

He is trying to educate an entire locker room of outsiders on what this game means, all while being an outsider himself after spending decades coaching out west at Utah.

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Now, his “Super Bowl” comment has accidentally given Michigan State a ton of free motivation to print out and stick on its bulletin boards. Almost two touchdowns currently favored Michigan to win this game, meaning all the pressure was already on the Wolverines to take care of business.

The fanbase wasted no time reacting online after the quote dropped. Social media immediately lit up with hundreds of comments, retweets, and heated debates across X.

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One fan, Vicki (@vtorialynn), immediately pointed out, “The last time a non-Michigan man HC, downplayed our rivalry games, he didn’t last long!!”

She was referring to Rich Rodriguez. Just like Whittingham, the Wolverines’ former head coach famously struggled to grasp the cultural weight of the team’s historic rivalries. He went a dismal 0-6 against Michigan State and Ohio State and was eventually fired!

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Another fan, Persicum (@Frostzyd), shared a similar concern about whether Whittingham is the right fit for Michigan, saying, “Whittingham seems like a real decent guy, a good guy to have lunch with or a chat over the back fence. I just don’t think Michigan is the job for him.”

The problem seems to be that Whittingham is simply too calm of a human being for Michigan. He did something similar with the Buckeyes during the season opener, saying, “I don’t hate Buckeyes!” Well, every Michigan head coach before him probably wouldn’t have thought twice about saying the opposite!

Meanwhile, another fan, WolverineEye (@WolverineEye), questioned how someone with Whittingham’s coaching background could misunderstand the intensity of a rivalry, writing, “And this guy coached the “Holy War”? How?! How could he be so naive about rivalries? “The Super Bowl for them”?! That’s bulletin board material!”

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Truth be told, if anything, he should absolutely know better than to hand an opponent free motivation!

Taking a different approach, fan AA (@AaronBricey) suggested that Michigan needs someone with a deeper connection to the program, saying, “This is why Michigan typically hires “Michigan men”.” The argument is that only alumni or former assistants can truly understand the deep-rooted hatred between these schools.

Finally, fan Kenny York (@kjyo20) questioned Whittingham’s commitment to the job, saying, “This is a guy who was talked out of retirement and wasn’t going to pass up $25 million, and it shows every single day.”

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In his view, Whittingham appears to be simply cashing a massive paycheck rather than investing his heart and soul into the program.