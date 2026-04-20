Kyle Whittingham Announces Michigan QB1 After Tommy Carr Outplayed Bryce Underwood in Spring Game

Kyle Whittingham’s one wrong move for Michigan could put him right into the hot seat in his very first season. After showing immense trust in Bryce Underwood this offseason, his spring game inconsistency sparked QB1 concerns for the Wolverines. Now, after all the chaos, Whittingham has announced his decision regarding Michigan’s starting quarterback.

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“Well, first of all, Bryce was the first young man I interviewed back at the bowl site,” Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham said on George Wrighster’s College Football Podcast. “I sat down with him and his parents and made sure that we’re all on the same page there.”

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“He’s a tremendous talent,” Whittingham added. “Obviously, he’s got everything: the height, the size, the arm strength, and the mobility, and so we’re just trying to fine-tune a few of the mechanics that were a little rough last year. The numbers have to improve. We know that. He knows that, and they will improve.”

Apart from the poor statistics, the concerns surrounding Underwood grew after Tommy Carr outperformed him at the spring game and completed 6 of 8 passes for 39 yards, adding 42 rushing yards. This started raising more questions than ever about Underwood’s caliber. Now, one thing that Whittingham needs to work on this fall is developing him and making him a QB1 who can actually take Michigan to the playoffs.

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But despite being an 18-year-old, Bryce Underwood took responsibility for the QB1 position and led Michigan to a 9-4 season. The change in staff did not affect his position. And while Kyle Whittingham acknowledged that he had inconsistencies like decision-making accuracy and making throws, it wasn’t just his problem. His receivers were dropping passes, and the offensive line failed to protect him as he recorded 20 sacks last season. So, he remains the No.1 QB on the team.

“But he is, without question, the number one guy. It’s not a quarterback competition. He is QB1 right now, and that’s just how we are,” Whittingham asserted.

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The spring game did show some concerns regarding Underwood, whose performance looked shaky. He completed just 3-of-9 passes for 22 yards and had negative rushing yards, raising the alarm not just on his game but also on his offseason development. But let’s not forget that the spring game is not an actual representation of the lineup.

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On top of that, it’s a new offensive system in Michigan under Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Beck’s offense gives players more freedom than Michigan’s earlier setup, so spring inconsistency can be part of learning a new system, not just a sign that the QB pecking order has changed.

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The Michigan coach also said the staff is working on cleaning up some of Underwood’s mechanics from last season. So even after Carr’s better spring outing, Whittingham’s message sounded more like a long-term belief than a one-day reaction. Also, Underwood’s inconsistency is not the only concern that the head coach needs to tackle this offseason.

Key concerns surrounding Kyle Whittingham’s team after the spring game

After the spring game, people started to worry about Michigan’s team. It was the first real chance for fans to see how the team might look for the upcoming season. But they ended up getting disappointed as the team lacked in key areas. Now, spring games don’t usually show everything, but even then, Michigan’s execution was weak. With about four months left before the season starts, it became clear that Michigan still needs to improve in several important areas.

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Pass protection remains a key area of concern. There was no exact number of sacks, but it looked like the defense got to the quarterback many times. Because of this, the quarterbacks had to run around a lot just to avoid getting tackled and keep the play going. The offensive line struggled, as blockers were often pushed back into the pocket.

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It’s also important to note that the full starting lineup wasn’t playing together, and Bryce Underwood only played one quarter. Still, the performance showed that the offensive line needs improvement.

The rush defense was not a major problem, but it still showed some weaknesses. RB Jordan Marshall made a few long runs, and Savion Hiter pushed hard to gain extra yards. Jonathan Brown also got some chances, while Thomas O’Meara scored the only touchdown of the game.

For most of the day, the running game was not very strong, and both defenses actually played better than the offense. Still, if there is one area to worry about on defense, it is the front seven (the players in the middle who stop runs). The team is also missing key players like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Junior Colson, and Cole Sullivan, which affects strength in the middle.

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In Tommy Carr’s case, he clearly helped himself in the spring game. But Whittingham’s message was still firm: Carr may have impressed, but Underwood remains the starter, and Michigan is not treating this like an open quarterback battle. Do you agree with the head coach’s decision?