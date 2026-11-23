Back-to-back defeats had put Michigan on the back foot, but the Wolverines answered with their biggest win of the season against No. 4 UCLA last week. Now comes Ohio State, and Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham could have even more reason for optimism, with several injured players potentially making their way back just in time for The Game on Saturday.

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Whittingham has delivered some encouraging news for the fanbase. He expressed hope that offensive linemen Blake Frazier and Brady Norton, along with running back Jordan Marshall, could return to action this week ahead of the blockbuster clash, via The Michigan Insider Brice Marich on X.

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Frazier suffered a lower-leg injury during Michigan’s Nov. 7 loss to Michigan State, while Norton was also left banged up after the same game. Marshall, meanwhile, has been battling a lower-body injury of his own since Week 2. He was spotted during pregame warmups against UCLA, but the Wolverines ultimately held him out.

Their return could be, above all, a boost for quarterback Bryce Underwood. Michigan beat UCLA shorthanded, but the offense around him struggled. Underwood went 11 of 24 for 127 yards and was sacked four times, and the Wolverines gained just 247 yards while converting only five of 15 third downs. Michigan also averaged just 2.8 yards per carry.

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The problems go beyond one game. Before facing UCLA, Michigan ranked 131st nationally in total offense at 300.9 yards per game and 128th in passing at 163.6. The Wolverines have allowed 12 sacks over their last three games, five against Michigan State, three at Oregon and four against UCLA, a stretch that began when Frazier was hurt against the Spartans.

Frazier and Norton are the most direct fix. Frazier started Michigan’s first eight games before his leg injury against Michigan State, and both he and Norton started games on the 2025 line. Without them, Michigan has patched the line with younger players.

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Freshman Marky Walbridge replaced Frazier against the Spartans, Manuel Beigel made his first career start at left guard against Oregon, and the unit had already used five different starting combinations by then.

With Andrew Sprague likely out for the season, getting experienced starters back in front of Underwood matters even more heading into Columbus.

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Marshall’s return would help from the backfield. He ran for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns at 6.2 yards per carry last season, including four straight 100-yard games, and he is a strong, physical runner with good speed.

For Underwood, the benefit comes down to time and options. He is working with a thin receiving group, since JJ Buchanan, the team’s leader in receiving yards, is likely out for the season.

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Since taking over the head coach’s responsibilities in Dec. 2025, this will be Whittingham’s first time coaching in the rivalry and his first trip to Ohio Stadium. Previously at Big Ten Media Days this summer, he drew criticism for appearing to downplay the matchup, saying it was the most important game on the schedule while stressing that Michigan was preparing for its other opponents too.

He also said he wished there was less hate in the rivalry, which sparked debate on social media about whether he was the right fit for The Game.

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Ultimately, he addressed the reaction during the fall camp and dismissed the idea that he lacked desire to win. He acknowledged the sheer magnitude of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry but also questioned whether hating Ohio State would actually improve Michigan’s chances and said he wants to beat the Buckeyes “worse than anybody around.”

While the head coach is fired up for the rivalry showdown, one concern looms over Michigan. Underwood started last week’s upset victory over UCLA in Ann Arbor and ended up sustaining a lower-body injury.

If the injury continues to bother him heading into the clash against Ohio State, it could spell trouble for the Wolverines. For now, however, Underwood remains the team’s starting quarterback.