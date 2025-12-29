Kyle Whittingham Answers Burning Question About Utah After Michigan HC Job

Essentials Inside The Story
- Despite wanting to leave after last season, here’s why Kyle Whittingham stayed.
- The 66-year-old will not be coaching Utah for the upcoming bowl game.
- Whittingham is all business as he starts meeting players in Michigan.
Even with Utah still having its bowl game left, Kyle Whittingham will not be coaching it. He is leaving to take the Michigan head coaching job, ending his 21-season era with the Utes. Naturally, the move raises the question: what was missing in Utah?
The wait is over now, as Whittingham provided an answer to this question on Sunday.
“I have, you know, the administration of the university, for my entire time there has been very supportive, and they treated me well,” said Michigan’s new head coach during his introductory press conference. “Again, it was my decision to step down, and I just felt again that, you know, the time was right, and I’ve seen too many coaches hang on too long.
“You know, why didn’t I retire two or three years ago, that type of deal, and so, in fact, I contemplated stepping down before last season, but we had such a frustrating season. We were on our fifth quarterback at the end of the year, and I was just so frustrated that I just could not end on that note,” added Whittingham. “So, we came back and were right at the ship, so to speak, and we got back on track.”
Did Kyle Whittingham feel mistreated at all by Utah he stepped down two weeks ago? He answered that question this morning at his Michigan introductory press conference.#GoUtes #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/N9vPSGQsJC
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) December 29, 2025
While Whittingham may have had opportunities to leave earlier this season, he chose to wait for the right time, ensuring the program was on the rise. After a 5–7 season in 2024, he led the team to a 10–2 record this season before deciding to take the Michigan job.
Now, this kind of loyalty is what he brings to Michigan, a program that really needs stability after ongoing troubles with suspensions, NCAA restrictions, allegations, and more. While it will definitely help the Wolverines get back on track, perhaps, like their 2023 title run, the head coach didn’t forget to double down on his reflections about his days at Utah.
“But, you know, ‘no,’ to answer your question, the university treated me nothing but good during my time there,” admitted the ex-Utah head coach. “The community, you know, we had about 100 straight sellouts and counting, and the support, and it was just a very enjoyable ride in Salt Lake City.”
While the coach has nothing but praise for his former team, that success came with many memorable moments at Utah. Whittingham recorded 18 winning seasons and only three losing seasons. Then, with a 2009 Sugar Bowl win and two Rose Bowl appearances, Utah captured three conference titles under his leadership: the 2008 Mountain West and the 2021 and 2022 Pac-12 championships.
More importantly, before becoming head coach, he also served the program as an assistant, while his head coaching journey with Utah ended with a 177–88 record. Throughout that span, despite highs and lows, Kyle Whittingham’s positive words not only help build his reputation but also inspire players to give their all under his leadership.
That could be amplified by Whittingham’s clear vision for this time with the Wolverines.
Kyle Whittingham’s take on the next challenge
Kyle Whittingham’s journey from Utah to Michigan is a story of timing and opportunity. Just days after stepping down from the Utes, where he spent 32 years, Whittingham got the call that would change everything. The Michigan head coaching vacancy opened a door he had been eyeing since childhood, when he first saw the Wolverines’ iconic winged helmets on TV.
“Michigan is a special place, a legitimate opportunity to win a national championship,” said the new head coach. “It has happened here. So, I looked at it as a final challenge.”
But Whittingham steps into a program facing turbulence. While the recent firing of Sherrone Moore over an inappropriate relationship raises questions, interim coach Biff Poggi’s description of Michigan as a “malfunctioning organization” adds to a complex landscape. Still, the 66-year-old coach isn’t fazed.
“I had no hesitation in taking the job,” he said. “I knew the general gist of what transpired but have full faith in the players. They are a great group of kids.”
While he is ready to lead with energy, he’s already begun connecting with players, including a 45-minute meeting with freshman QB Bryce Underwood, focusing on roster retention. Now, with a five-year contract in hand, Whittingham sees Michigan as his final challenge, and a chance to chase another national title.
