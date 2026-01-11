Kyle Whittingham Attempts to Land 285-Pound Transfer Athlete to Fix Michigan’s Biggest Roster Issue

Bryce Underwood was sacked 20 times last season, a number that quietly exposed Michigan’s biggest roster flaw. The Wolverines could run the ball on almost anyone, but when it came time to protect their quarterback, the cracks showed.

That’s why new head coach Kyle Whittingham is turning to the transfer portal and looking in an unexpected place. According to On3 reporter Pete Nakos, Michigan is hosting a Wofford offensive lineman with multiple years of starting experience.

“The FCS transfer offensive lineman is expected to visit Michigan on Sunday,” Nakos wrote.

While the sophomore began his collegiate career playing left guard, he also brings versatility, with the ability to line up at multiple interior spots. This past season, he started nine games at left guard and three at center.

Moise has two years of eligibility, and his resume, highlighted by Freshman All-America and SoCon All-Freshman honors, makes him one of the more intriguing interior linemen in the portal.

Underwood handled the starting role as a dual-threat quarterback throughout the season. While the run game found its groove (roughly 33 rushing TDs), the passing attack was limited.

The young wide receiver group shared some of the blame, but the offensive line struggled most against elite defenses. The unit held up against teams like Central Michigan and Wisconsin but broke down when the competition level rose, most notably against Texas. That inconsistency repeatedly put Michigan’s offense behind the chains and limited what it could do against top competition. Maize n Brew analyst Charles Post graded the O-line a C+ for its inconsistency.

“The offensive line was up-and-down to say the least, struggling to play with consistency and being completely dominated against top competition,” he wrote. ” The lack of consistent and quality pass protection was certainly the biggest area of concern, so we’ll see if that’s corrected under the new regime.”

Whittingham has already begun reshaping the staff and roster to address those issues. Michigan finished the regular season 9–3 and then lost the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to Texas (41–27 on Dec. 31, 2025). After the season, O-line coach Grant Newsome departed, and Jim Harding (from Utah) was hired to lead the offensive line. Mike Lynch also joins the staff as an assistant offensive line coach.

Alongside the staff overhaul, Michigan is targeting portal additions and leaning on its 2026 recruiting class to rebuild the trenches.

Why Michigan’s offensive line is in flux

The offensive line is very much in transition following the firing of former head coach Sherrone Moore. Veteran starters Giovanni El-Hadi and Greg Crippen are graduating, while several younger linemen entered the portal, thinning out the depth.

That makes the return of Blake Frazier and Andrew Babalola critical, and Michigan also received a boost when Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague reversed their portal decisions and rejoined the program in early January.

Imago Devon Dampier’s injury could prove to be a major setback for Kyle Whittingham’s side.

Additionally, the Wolverines have four offensive linemen coming up in the 2026 class: Malakai Lee, Marky Walbridge, Tommy Fraumann, and Ace Hamilton. Bear McWhorter initially committed to Michigan but flipped to Auburn after the Moore firing and subsequent roster upheaval. Coach Whittingham is recruiting Luke Moise; Moise’s decision will hinge on his Jan. 11 visit to Ann Arbor.

Michigan has seen this approach work before, as recent playoff contenders like Texas and Oregon rebuilt their offensive lines through experienced portal additions rather than relying solely on freshmen.

Whittingham says he won’t “tamper” with other programs, but added that once a player enters the portal, Michigan will evaluate the fit, a distinction he repeated in December.

“You don’t tamper with anybody, that’s not my style. If a player that we have interest in enters the portal, that’s a whole different ballgame,” he shared in December. “Now he’s in the portal, he’s going somewhere — so why not Michigan, if it’s a good fit?”