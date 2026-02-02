Kyle Whittingham Attempts to Poach 2400-YD QB Who Is on Radar of SEC Team

Kyle Whittingham’s search for Michigan’s next franchise quarterback has led him to a head-to-head recruiting battle with the SEC over a high school freshman. After eyeing quarterbacks Walker Snee and Ford Green, Whittingham is now making major moves to recruit Parish Episcopal’s 2029 class QB, who’s already on Arkansas’ radar.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Parish Episcopal quarterback Logan Lucero was excited to receive an offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks, with offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey making a swift impression. Kyle Whittingham also extended an early offer to Lucero, sparking an exciting recruitment rivalry. Last season, Lucero showcased his talent by passing for 2,478 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just 3 interceptions, and he remains in demand.

Lucero is the next prospect in line at Parish Episcopal, a program with a strong tradition of developing talented quarterbacks like Preston Stone and Sawyer Anderson. Even as a freshman, he is performing at a top level. Landing a talent like Lucero would immediately shake up the quarterback room, putting pressure on existing players and signaling Whittingham’s intent to build depth for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, looking at Michigan’s history of developing excellent quarterbacks, Lucero might lean towards them. Tom Brady is one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks to play at Michigan. Then there are J.J. McCarthy and Brian Griese, who later played as starters in the NFL. However, their recent decline in NFL quarterbacks could impact their status.

This offensive line instability could be a major red flag for a young quarterback like Lucero, who likely watched 2025 starter Bryce Underwood get sacked 20 times last season. This makes it a risky gamble for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Arkansas, the program’s pipeline to the NFL isn’t that great either. The last time they had a quarterback in the NFL was in 2016, when Brandon Allen played for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even last year, they got in wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa and defensive lineman Landon Jackson. So, given that history, getting Lucero onto the team looks like a tough task.

While Lucero still has plenty of time to choose his team, for a recruit of his caliber, an early commitment would make him the centerpiece of his chosen team’s 2029 class and allow the program to build around him. Neither team has secured a single recruit in their 2029 class yet. As both teams work hard to earn Lucero’s commitment, Kyle Whittingham has already faced a tough loss in a key recruiting battle against Oregon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kyle Whittingham loses a major 2027 target

Kyle Whittingham is taking major steps to reshape Michigan’s future. Since coming to Ann Arbor, he has added 4 commits to the team. However, their momentum stalled when one of his top targets committed to Dan Lanning’s program.

First up is Turlock High School’s offensive tackle Avery Michael. With a 6’5″ frame and 250-pound weight, Michael already brings the prototypical size upside to the team. On top of that, he is a three-star recruit who holds the No. 49 OT ranking. His top programs were Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington, California, and Nebraska, but ultimately, Dan Lanning’s history with transitioning OL to the NFL won the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Oregon drafted Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round, 29th overall, to the Washington Commanders, and even Ajani Cornelius went in the sixth round, 204th overall, to the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite the blow, Whittingham has already added key players to his offensive line, bringing in interior linemen Louis Esposito and Tristan Dare. But the key losses are a bit concerning, especially with another major battle against Arkansas on the line.