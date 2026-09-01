Kyle Whittingham Breaks Silence on Troubling Utah Accusations: “Never”

Just days ago, a report dragged Kyle Whittingham into controversy, with allegations that he mishandled player injuries during his time at Utah and used roster spots and scholarships as leverage. As rumors swirl and question mount, the Michigan Wolverines head coach has finally stepped forward to address the allegations himself.

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“Never in my career have I ever tried to sway, influence, whatever the word is, our medical staff, wherever I’ve been. We listen to the medical staff. If they say a player’s available, we go with that. And if they say he’s not available, we go with that,” said Whittingham while having a conversation on ‘The Dan Patrick Show’

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The Michigan head coach further emphasized that he did not know where the report came from, further expressing, “Never in my career have we ever crossed the line of trying to override a medical decision by our medical staff.”

The remarks came in response to allegations raised by six former Utah players, who spoke with the Salt Lake Tribune about their experiences during their college careers. The former Utes alleged that they faced pressure to either play through injuries or return before they believed they had adequately recovered, with several also raising concerns about how their injuries were handled.

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The players named in the report were Van Fillinger, Tevita Fotu, Jaylon Glover, Mycah Pittman and Miki Suguturaga, while one former Utah player was not identified. Michael Pittman Sr., the former NFL wide receiver and Mycah’s father, also questioned how the program handled his son’s situation.

“Coach (Powell) came into rehab one day, and he said, ‘Hey, Van, coach [Kyle] Whittingham is not going to let you redshirt,'” Fillinger said, as reported by the Salt Lake Tribune. “I’m thinking, ‘What the hell? I’ve already been out three games.”

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Van Fillinger’s 2023 campaign was dragged into the scrutiny as well, as the 2024 second-team All-Big 12 selection alleged that coaches abandoned an earlier commitment to redshirt him while he recovered from a fractured tibia.

“You’d have to be seriously injured before you miss a couple games,” he said, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

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Following the allegations made by the former players, the Utah Utes released a statement saying they would look into the matter. The university also emphasized that it has always worked and will continue to work toward the welfare and well-being of its student-athletes.

“The University of Utah Department of Athletics follows all University and national guidelines to ensure student success and safety,” Utah said via a spokesperson. “We routinely evaluate our processes and welcome the opportunity to make adjustments if we determine our policies are not meeting expectations.”

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Michigan also backed its head coach when asked about the allegations. A university spokesperson maintained that Whittingham and his staff were not responsible for making medical determinations during his time at Utah, saying those calls were left to the medical professionals.

“Coach Whittingham or his coaching staff did not make medical decisions [at Utah]. He followed the lead of the medical team,” a Michigan spokesperson said.

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Kyle Whittingham’s recent revelations have brought a new angle to the story, but who is right and who is wrong? That question is yet to be properly answered.