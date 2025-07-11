Kyle Whittingham Confesses Doing the Unthinkable for Devon Dampier as Utah HC Confirms Future

Utah’s entry into the Big 12 wasn’t supposed to fall apart, but head coach Kyle Whittingham isn’t making excuses. A blistering 4-0 start in 2024, highlighted by a 49-0 win over Southern Utah, had them poised for a strong conference showing. Then, disaster struck. Their quarterback, Cam Rising’s season-ending injury halted their progress, turning a promising campaign into a disappointing 5-7 finish. And let’s be real—that kind of resume doesn’t actually sell a team. Then, despite all the chaos, what struck a chord with Devon Dampier that made him make his move to the team?

Those seven losses left fans wondering if the pressure of the Big 12 hit Utah harder than expected. As a team, missing a bowl for the first time in a decade is no small feat. But despite that, Kyle Whittingham didn’t flinch as he got former New Mexico offensive coordinator Jason Beck and his prized QB Devon Dampier, who turned heads last year. This guy threw for 2,768 yards with a 57.9% completion rate and 12 touchdowns and interceptions. Those 12 interceptions show the inconsistency New Mexico’s OL had last season.

And that’s what became a selling point for Devon Dampier when he made his move towards Utah. Even Kyle Whittingham didn’t mince words before stating this unthinkable thing on 365 Sports. “100% agree. And I think that was a big selling point for Devon when he was in the portal and looking for a landing spot.” Whittingham said. “And not to diminish that his offensive coordinator happened to be with us, because that was a huge factor as well—I mean, that’s painfully obvious. But the supporting cast that he had last year—not to be disparaging or, you know, throw shade on anybody—but he was pretty much a one-man show in a lot of respects.”

But that’s not the case here in Utah. As Kyle Whittingham’s offense boasts a dominant force led by Utah’s OT, Spencer Fano, bolstered by All-Big 12 players Caleb Lomu and Tanoa Togiai. This formidable front provides quarterback Devon Dampier ample time to operate, acting as the engine driving the entire attack. So when Whittingham said, “So to see him this fall operate with that kind of an offensive line and some of the other weapons that we have around him, I think is going to be very exciting,” he wasn’t just praising his offensive line out of the blue.

via Imago October 26, 2024: Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham during a game between the Utah Utes and the Houston Cougars in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20241026_zma_c04_660 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

On top of that, the running back troop is equally potent, featuring Wayshawn Parker, who brings in 5.4 yards per carry from Washington State. And let’s not forget another explosive playmaker, NaQuari Rogers. Tight end Dallen Bentley promises red-zone dominance, while Dampier’s connection with his top target from New Mexico, Ryan Davis, is already blazing hot. This Utah offense is ready for a breakout season.

Look, Utah’s success isn’t just a fluke; they’re built to compete at the highest level. Their stacked roster and incredible depth make them a serious threat in the Big 12. Even FanDuel gives them +600 odds to win the conference, second-best in the league. Phil Steele ranks them 18th nationally and predicts a potential three-way tie for first with Baylor and Iowa State. And the best part? Steele calls Utah’s offensive line the best in the Big 12. This team isn’t just aiming to compete; they expect to win.

But now with a clearer path to success, is Kyle Whittingham all ready to stay committed to the team?

Kyle Whittingham confirms his commitment to the team

Entering his 21st season, Utah’s Kyle Whittingham—tied with Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy for longest FBS tenure at a single school—continues his remarkable run. Since taking over from Urban Meyer in 2004, Whittingham has led the Utes to a Mountain West title and two consecutive Pac-12 championships.

Now in the Big 12, he guides Utah into a new era. Though contemplating retirement, last year’s disappointing 5-7 season—which is Utah’s worst since 2013—changed his mind. “Last season was so frustrating; I could not have stepped away on that note. Had too much of a bad taste in my mouth,” Whittingham stated. The Utes started Big 12 play 4-0 before a late collapse to a 2-7 conference finish. Whittingham reveals on 365 Sports how much against it is the will of his DNA to leave a team on that note. “Absolutely no way. Absolutely no way,” he said.

But dark clouds keep on looming over Kyle Whittingham, as when the time does come, the team already knows the next man standing. And that’s none other than Utah’s defensive coordinator, Morgan Scalley‘s resume of sending 16 players to the NFL speaks volumes of his success. Despite the rapid changes in college football, Whittingham is committed to embracing this shift and remaining focused.

However, he can’t overlook the transformative effects of NIL and the transfer portal on the current environment. When asked whether these shifts push him to consider his retirement sooner, Coach Whittingham didn’t mince words: “You know, there are aspects to NIL that I’m inferring. First of all, I think players should get compensated. I’m not against that at all. But I would like to see—and I don’t know if there’s any way to do it—a little more of a level playing field. But I guess there’s never been a level playing field in college football.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with a clear mindset and a reliable quarterback and offensive line, the Utah Utes are all set to make it a breakthrough season this year.